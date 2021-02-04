SC cybersecurity industry study from USC, Gov. McMaster could help bring investment, jobs

COLUMBIA — South Carolina is already home to companies and government organizations operating in the cybersecurity field. But state leaders say they don't know exactly how many are out there and they're not working together.
The University of South Carolina, with the backing of Gov. Henry McMaster, wants to change that and use the information to create an institute to leverage cybersecurity resources across the state to grow the growing industry and add jobs.
"There's a lot of stovepipe activity that's out there," USC President Bob Caslen said Feb. 4. "But there's also a need to come together."
The state's flagship school announced plans to commission a study inventorying what it calls the state’s "cyber assets," both in the private and public sectors. The cost of the study is not yet known and a contractor to conduct it has not been selected.
The study is what Caslen sees as the next step on the road to making the Capital City and the college a hub of cyber activity, drawing on the U.S. Army Cyber Command moving in to nearby Fort Gordon in Augusta, Ga.
Caslen, a retired three-star Army general who ran U.S. Military Academy at West Point for five years, has made building ties with Fort Gordon one of his top priorities since taking office, in an effort to attract federal research dollars.
Using the information gleaned from this study, the state could create a cyber institute, matching one that already exists in Georgia that serves as a conduit between industry and the fort.
The need for an inventory came to light following a mock exercise put on by West Point's Army Cyber Institute and held last year at USC. Roughly 70 city, county and state agency heads, along with hospitals, utilities and insurance company representatives attended to discuss how the state might respond to a large-scale cyber attack that could affect everything from health care to the power grid. Several smaller working groups followed.
"During that, we learned no one has a good understanding of all the cyber assets across our state," said Bill Kirkland, executive director of USC’s Office of Innovation, Partnerships, and Economic Engagement.
Those same participants will form a coordinating committee to guide the study and collect the data over the next several months.
In 2016, under former Gov. Nikki Haley, another cybersecurity program, SC Cyber, was launched. Also billed as a statewide initiative housed at USC, that program followed a 2012 data breach in which a hacker infiltrated South Carolina's Department of Revenue and gained access to 3.6 million Social Security numbers, as well as credit card information.
Its aim was to spread information about the latest security technologies and train new and existing workers in the sector.
Shelley Westman, then vice president of operations and strategic integration initiatives for IBM Security, promised her company would “help develop the cybersecurity workforce of the future. By sharing data, tools and expertise amongst peers and students, we can better prepare the industry to defend against this new breed of advanced threats.”
Kirkland said this builds off those previous efforts.
At that time, there were an estimated 2,300 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the Palmetto State. At least 2,500 open jobs exist today in the growing field and Cyber Command at Ford Gordon is expected to increase that further.
"If companies move here, how do we support their workforce needs if we can't fill the ones have," Kirkland said.
USC plans to use the inventory to ask existing companies what training they need potential employees to have. It could also show gaps in South Carolina's cybersecurity field where companies aren't currently working, which economic development officials could use when trying to lure new firms.
“Cyber professionals are in high demand, and through these efforts we can make South Carolina one of the nation’s premier cyber hubs,” McMaster said. "We're really on the edge of something that's just fantastic."