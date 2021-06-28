SC Commerce nominee vows more transparency, gets first nod from lawmakers

COLUMBIA — Increased openness surrounding the tax incentives South Carolina hands out to lure new industry to the state was the focus of questions lobbed by lawmakers at Gov. Henry McMaster's pick for a new state Commerce secretary.

In his first confirmation hearing before the state Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee, Harry Lightsey III fielded questions ranging from how he would serve existing companies as well as new ones and his views on expanding broadband access to the role Commerce should play in workforce development and how he would attract the industries of the future.

"Just because we've been doing something a certain way historically doesn't mean that we have to continue to keep doing that," was his promise to lawmakers.

The Senate committee went on to unanimously recommend his appointment to head the state's economic development engine. That recommendation will now go before the full Senate for final approval.

"Please keep us informed when things are going on in our area, as opposed to us learning about it for the first time from a press release the day that it’s announced," Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, told the nominee. "It will help your relations here if we know about things beforehand."

Massey also asked the commerce secretary hopeful to come to the Legislature with any recommendations for broad policy changes "as opposed to getting to a situation where we have to change the law for this one company to come in," an apparent reference to the legislative gantlet run when wine giant E.J. Gallo sought changes to South Carolina's liquor laws before it would commit to bringing its East Coast bottling hub to the Palmetto State.

"There is a need and a desire and really a requirement that we be more transparent in the way we do business," added Sen. Sean Bennett, R-Dorchester.

Lightsey, in previous appearances, has talked about striking a balance between transparency and competitive advantage and trade secrets.

"I think that our bias should be toward transparency," the former South Carolina telecommunications executive and attorney said in response.

He spoke of a change in focus, from inclusion rather than exclusion of information, when disclosing details of economic development incentives.

"We want to disclose all of the information that we can that doesn't harm our ability to compete," Lightsey said.

And when Sen. Wes Climer, R-Rock Hill, who has been critical of the Commerce Department, brought up the greater data points reported by surrounding states, Lightsey responded he thinks South Carolina should be benchmarking itself against other states' levels of public disclosure.

Lightsey has decades of economic development experience and is currently with Washington, D.C.-based business consultant Hawksbill Advisers.

He spent more than 26 years in telecommunications, including as president of AT&T’s Southeast region and senior vice president of legislative and external affairs. He was director of emerging technologies policy in the General Motors Global Public Policy organization as the automaker was developing its first autonomous vehicles and was a former member of the board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond, Va.

If confirmed by the full Senate, he will succeed Bobby Hitt, who is the longest serving director and helped recruit $43 billion in capital investment and 150,000 jobs, according to the agency. He will retire in the fall after more than a decade in office.

Lawmakers remarked on the importance of building on that prior work.

"It looks to me, from my vantage point. that we are doing really well right now. But that our current success is the result of some very good decisions that were made 10 years ago and 20 years ago," Massey said. "And one of my concerns is that we not get lazy and get comfortable with that success."

Massey said Southeastern states, like Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama and Kentucky, have become stronger competitors.

"I don't want us to get 20 years down the road, and look back and realize that this was South Carolina's lost decade. That we got comfortable when everybody else was running past us," he said.

In response, Lightsey ran through a list of some of the hottest industries in the country he hopes to see South Carolina get a piece of — biotech, pharmaceuticals, microchips, cybersecurity and broadband.

Senators also applauded Lightsey's remarks on increasing aid to companies headquartered in the Palmetto State. He stated that he thinks it should be the mission of the Commerce Department to help the established grow and find new markets for their goods and services.