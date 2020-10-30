Running a minor league club in Columbia when there is no baseball means music, comedy

COLUMBIA — Every minor league baseball team on game night has a show to put on, not just a ballgame.

With all minor-league games canceled for the year in 2020, however, the remaining staff of the Columbia Fireflies has been seeking innovative ways to put people in seats, bringing in different kind of shows from classical music to comedy.

The Segra Park's calendar is getting updated every day with new events as the club tries to give locals a safe way to return to the hub of Columbia's BullStreet District, CEO John Katz said.

A recent event that brought the South Carolina Philharmonic to play at the ballpark was a big success, Katz said, and a second concert is on the schedule for Nov. 6. Comedy nights also have seemed to work in early trials, so the team is planning to bring "Saturday Night Live" alum Rob Schneider to perform on Nov. 20.

There even have been some baseball games, including a tribute event for the Negro Leagues that was followed by a showing of the movie "42," a biography of Jackie Robinson starring the late Chadwick Boseman, an Anderson native.

Columbia City Council member Howard Duvall praised the Fireflies team for doing what it can to keep some business in the ballpark during the pandemic. "Now we are all hoping and praying we get a team next year," Duvall said.

The outdoor ballpark makes a good venue during coronavirus because it is pre-wired to host many kinds of entertainment and has the space to allow people to spread out and be safe, Katz said.

A planned show by On The Border, an Eagles tribute band, would have put audience members in separate zones on the field with 10 feet in between them (it was postponed because of rainy weather). Comedy shows have used parts of the seating area or could put a stage at home plate for fans to watch.

"The pandemic has created opportunities for us as well," Katz said.

The COVID-19 safety rules including seating no more than two groups on each aisle for social distancing rules. That way, Katz said, no group never has to climb past another to go to concessions or the restroom.

The full capacity under such safety rules is between 750 and 900 people, depending on how many large groups are sitting together, he said. The park has a capacity of 9,000.

Other minor league teams around the country also have been seeking creative ways to use otherwise empty ballparks.

At least two teams have been listing space in the ballpark on Airbnb for visitors to rent overnight, according to Baseball America magazine. Farmers markets and drive-in movies have been popular options, the magazine reported.

Fans at Segra Park so far have enjoyed their chances to get in for a concert or just some familiar ballpark food, Katz has heard. Most of the time during events, he has been away from fans, working in the kitchen.

While the team has been able to keep a majority of its regular employees working, Katz and others are having to jump into new roles to help with such things as food prep on nights when the ballpark was opened as a restaurant, another effort the club made to bring customers in. His ticketing and marketing team members have been serving hot dogs and drinks on event nights.

Having to jump into those roles has given everyone in the organization a new appreciation of what those staff members do during normal times, Katz said.

Even as they bring new events to the ballpark, the Fireflies staff has never stopped thinking about the return of regular baseball in 2021. They already are asking questions about how to keep crowds safe as they return. What will be different? How will they do such usual game fare as on-field promotions?

"Even if we open to limited crowds, that is the energizing factor for us," Katz said.

It's been great to try different things, he said, but those things don't feel like baseball in a ballpark does.