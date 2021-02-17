Royals pledge to bring aggressive style of baseball to Columbia as Fireflies' new partner

COLUMBIA — The Kansas City Royals are bringing an aggressive style of baseball to Columbia this spring, top club officials said Feb. 17 as the Fireflies officially unveiled the clubs' partnership.

Thanks to realignment in Minor League Baseball, the long affiliation between Columbia and the New York Mets has ended. The Fireflies have signed a 10-year development agreement to be a minor-league team for the Royals at the Single A level, three steps below the Major Leagues.

Royals executives said they had been eager to become partners with the Fireflies because of the quality of the organization and its stadium, Segra Park.

"It is truly one of the model franchises in Minor League Baseball," Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. "Columbia was always at the top of our list."

The Royals have one of the higher-ranked minor-league systems, ranked 11th best of 30 clubs by minorleaguebaseball.com. Among the top players that could come to Columbia this season is shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., a top draft pick in 2019. He is ranked as one of the top 10 prospects in baseball.

Columbia baseball fans should expect a team that runs the bases aggressively and plays solid defense, Moore said. Those hallmarks of the club's philosophy were on display, Moore said, when the Royals went to the World Series in 2014 and 2015, winning the title on the second trip.

"We challenge our minor-league ballplayers to make as many mistakes, aggressive mistakes, as they can," said J.J. Picollo, Royals assistant general manager.

The Royals are not a big-market club that spends huge money on free agents so the team needs its minor leagues to provide the next generation of ballplayers, Moore said.

After losing the 2020 minor league season because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Fireflies are looking forward to offering baseball to fans in Columbia. How many fans and when are still to be decided, Fireflies President John Katz said.

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

The club is working on its plan for attendance and will submit it to league and state authorities in mid-March, using the most recent data possible on the COVID-19 outbreak, Katz said.

It's clear that the minor-league season will start a bit later than its usual early April opening day, but no playing schedules have been set yet, Katz said.

Baseball is adhering to as much of a normal schedule as it can in 2021, however, after last year only offered a shortened season without fans. The Royals are opening their spring training camp in Surprise, Ariz., as normal on Feb. 17.

After a "nightmare" 2020, Katz said he and the Fireflies are incredibly eager to get going on the new season in partnership with the Royals. "This is the first phase of that light at the end of the tunnel," Katz said.

Royals executives said they were familiar with the franchise, ballpark and community and sought out the connection as soon as it became clear that their array of minor-league affiliates would be changing.

As part of the reduction of affiliated minor league teams, the Royals were losing their connection to the Lexington (Ky.) Legends.

Royals coaches had been visitors to Segra Park during past seasons and knew that it deserved its reputation as one of the best ballparks in the minor leagues, Picollo said.

Picollo has an even deeper connection to Columbia's baseball community. As a college baseball player, he played for USC athletics director Ray Tanner when he was a young head coach at North Carolina State University in the early 1990s.

Tanner had told him about the strong support for baseball in the Midlands and the Fireflies even before realignment became an issue, Picollo said.