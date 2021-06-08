Riverbanks Zoo ends most COVID rules; New homes in Columbia; Land sold near I-77, I-26

COLUMBIA — Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has put an immediate end to its requirement that visitors need an online reservation to enter.

The reservation system had served to spread out attendance and prevent overcrowding at the zoo, which is the state's most popular tourist attraction by ticket sales.

The addition of more staff made it possible to expand attendance to normal, pre-coronavirus levels, spokeswoman Susan O'Cain said.

Those visitors who still hold reservations for certain dates are welcome to attend at any time, according to the zoo.

Other COVID-19 restrictions also are being set aside at the zoo. Visitors are not required to wear masks and the Waterfall Junction splash area is reopening.

Two attractions still are closed because the zoo needs to add more staff, O'Cain said. The zoo's Sky-High Safari aerial course and Zipline Tours remain off-limits for now.

So far zoo attendance is a little behind normal for its current fiscal year, which will end June 30.

There have been more than 843,000 visitors. Good weather could bring out strong attendance for June and get the zoo close to its expected one million annual visitors by then end of the month, O'Cain said.

Last fiscal year did feature a drop in attendance amid the pandemic; the zoo had about 880,000 visitors.

In other sign of normal business, the zoo again is holding one of its ticketed special events, Hoppy Hour at the Zoo. The event features beer and wine for sale starting at 6 p.m. on June 18, after the zoo's usual closing time.

New homes in east Columbia

More new rooftops are coming to Columbia's east.

The city's planning commission on June 7 approved the third phase of the Canary Woods subdivision off Leesburg Road.

Planned in this phase: 199 more homes from builder McGuinn Hybrid Homes.

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Home designs in the new phase will feature three or four bedrooms and range from about 1,400 to 2,300 square feet, according to documents submitted to the commission.

Big sale where interstates merge

A large parcel of land at the I-26 and I-77 interchange in Cayce has been sold.

The Donald R. Tomlin, Jr. Special Master Trust has sold 110 acres there to Rice Beans and Potatoes LLC for $1.5 million, according to the Colliers real estate firm. Chuck Salley, Dave Mathews, Thomas Beard and John Peebles of Colliers represented the trust in the sale.

There was no word on what is planned for site.

Richland and Lexington county tax bills for other property owned by Rice Beans and Potatoes are sent to addresses for firearms maker and dealer Palmetto Armory and its parent company. The company, co-owned by a son of U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, plans to open a new manufacturing and distribution site in a former auto brake plant near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport in West Columbia.

Starbucks ready to go

Another day, another Starbucks opening.

The new free-standing Starbucks at the intersection of Interstate 26 and Piney Grove Road has opened, according to the website Starbucks Everywhere, which is not affiliated with the company.

It's another mark of progress in the Midlands' explosion of the company's java empire. Another new store is nearing readiness on Forest Drive in Columbia near the Providence Hospital campus, and yes another is under construction at the I-20-Spears Creek Church Road interchange.

This continues Starbucks' remarkable growth in the Midlands. Free-standing Starbucks locations are growing by more than one third in the past year to 19 in the area with more to come.

Make sure to get our weekly Columbia Business newsletter. Sign up here.

Have any Midlands business news to share in the column? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.