Richland County beginning plans for redevelopment of flood prone properties

COLUMBIA — Having completed all its buyouts of homes damaged in the catastrophic floods that inundated the state in 2015, Richland County is beginning plans for what to do with the properties.

Officials are starting with a swath of 20 now-demolished home sites along Timberlane Drive which backup to Gills Creek in the South Beltline area.

Officials say this marks one of the first major flood redevelopment projects the county is taking on. If successful, it could serve as a model for other flood-prone parts of the Capital City, like a cluster of properties on Peeples Street in the Denny Terrace neighborhood.

It’s been more than five years since two feet of rain fell on parts of the state in October 2015, overwhelming the Midland's antiquated water management network, including dams. The surge of water led to 19 deaths, nine around Columbia, and the failure of at least 45 dams in Richland and Lexington counties.

State officials said damage losses were $1.492 billion.

Roughly 400 homes and 60 businesses were affected, in Columbia, and floodwaters caused about $140 million in damages to private and public property, according to documents from the city.

“It was such a tragedy for the people who were displaced or lost their homes,” said Carmony Adler, executive director of the Gills Creek Watershed Association. “But to be able to take that land and protect it should really help decrease the extent of any devastation in the future.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency money that was used to buy the flooded homes requires the structures to be demolished and not rebuilt. Options for future use range from parks to planting vegetation and letting the land go back to seed.

The county first mailed surveys asking area residents what they would like to see done with the property in late 2017 and early 2018, said Brian Crooks, the county's interim planning services manager. At that time, the majority of people advocated for returning them to their natural state.

Since no work has been done since then, staff thought it would be best to survey the community again before continuing. Results were similar this time but more people were advocating for adding a trail to the property while also re-naturalizing the area.

Interest in the project has surged in the last week, Crooks said, with more than 200 respondents. Many were from outside the immediate area, coming instead from towns like Elgin, Blythewood and the Woodcreek Farms neighborhood who were able to access the survey online.

While the project would be entirely separate from the ongoing Gills Creek Greenway that stretches from Fort Jackson Boulevard south to Mikell Lane, roughly half a mile away from the Timberlane Drive buyouts, Crooks thinks many respondents may be envisioning a connected trail.

With multiple projects going on in the area, there could be some confusion.

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

If the trail option were to be chosen, Crooks said the feasibility would depend on the type and extent. He said there are about eight acres of contiguous land on the buyout property — roughly the length of six football fields that could be used.

The city of Columbia also has two properties it bought out on California Street in that same area, and two unconnected properties on Glenhaven Drive.

"We understand that we are not planning in a vacuum, especially here. The area is solidly a donut hole with the city of Columbia. They have a variety of properties they owned previously, as well as some acquired through their buyout," Crooks said. "All of these items have the potential to interact with any eventual project outcomes we would look to undertake."

The city and county have yet to discuss plans, but Crooks said his department hopes to have more definitive answers in the next three to six months.

Park, trail or not, Crooks said the ultimate goal is to improve the area, which sits in the flood plain, to better handle any future flood events and reduce harm to adjacent properties. More green space will provide more surface area for water to be absorbed rather than running downstream.

The trend of returning developed property to flood plains is one that has been gaining momentum nationwide for years. Crooks and Adler think this project fits well within the goals of such environmental movements, and both say they see it as a step in the right direction when it comes to flood mitigation and healthy waterways.

The Gills Creek Watershed Association has some of its own initiatives that could help, including installing cameras to discourage dumping of litter on Timberlane Drive. And at Jackson Boulevard and Divine Street, they are using a S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control grant to repair erosion and plant vegetation along the creek banks.

Adler said she is encouraged by the public's interest in Richland County's project and sees a trail as a positive potential use.

"We think that the best way to get people to care about our waterways is to get them connected to it," she said.

Adler said impacts from the 2015 flood can still be seen up and down the creek, including large debris and fallen trees, but the city also has made great strides with clean up.

In addition to the Timberlane Drive homes, the county has purchased and demolish 37 other homes, the majority of those in the Gills Creek and Denny Terrace areas. Officials have repaired 81 homes, rebuilt 31 and replaced 56 mobile homes using federal funds. Another 200 homes were repaired using volunteer labor from the Midlands Flood Recovery Group.

The city of Columbia has bought out 23 residential properties and one commercial spot, said Missy Caughman, the city's program management director.

Richland County will present the results of its survey during a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. April 14.