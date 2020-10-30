Reconstruction starts on Columbia's Babcock Building heavily damaged in massive fire

COLUMBIA — The cupola, an icon of the Columbia skyline, will be back.

Restoring the historic Babcock Building after its center section was damaged by a huge fire on Sept. 12 has begun with construction teams clearing fire debris.

Plans remain to turn the former mental hospital into 200 apartments.

"The fire obviously set back our timeline by a few months, but we are optimistic about completion of the restoration of the historic Babcock Building," said Katie Coleman of Clachan Properties, the Richmond, Va., company that bought the Babcock and was about to get final construction approvals when the fire struck.

"We are also optimistic about our ability to rebuild the iconic cupola," said Coleman, who oversees development for Clachan.

Despite fears on the morning of the fire that the building was destroyed, crews found that many perimeter sections of the 254,000-square-foot building sustained either minor or no damage. The building's walls, two feet thick in many places, helped to contain the fire, even as it roared hot enough to bring down the garnet 12-sided metal cupola and much of the central roof.

Even before the fire, the project was likely to take 2½ to 3 years to complete, Coleman said. It is not yet clear how long the fire repairs will delay work.

Crews will try to keep the construction work in undamaged areas as close to the original timeline as possible, Coleman said.

Babcock, which once housed mentally ill patients and was empty for more than two decades, is at the center of a 20-year redevelopment plan for the BullStreet District.

Re-use of historic buildings and new construction are creating an area designed for residences, businesses and recreation on the former state mental health campus near downtown Columbia. BullStreet already includes a minor-league ballpark and a REI outdoors store.

Because of the Babcock Building's historic nature, both the federal departments of the Interior and Housing and Urban Development had to approve the rebuilding plans, said Howard Duvall, Columbia City Council member and chairman of the city's Bull Street Commission.

A fire in a different part of the large Babcock Building caused $400,000 in roof damage in Dec. 2018. A state investigation was unable to determine a cause for the fire because the blaze was large enough to destroy evidence of its origin.

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Last month, flames could be seen one mile away as they billowed from building that looms over the former 181-acre state mental health site.

At least two firefighters suffered injuries while battling the blaze. No cause has been released, and the investigation into its cause continues.

Crews managed to contain the spread to the central section. The fact that the building can be restored to its former appearance is great news for the city's historic preservation and for the redevelopment of the district, Duvall said.

"Babcock ... will be key to the whole project getting done quickly," Duvall said.

But the Babcock represents something different than just a historic building to some mental health advocates who see it as a symbol of a time the mentally ill were mistreated and neglected. They question its redevelopment.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Babcock was built in four stages in 1857 to 1885 amid a push to improve facilities for a growing population of mentally ill patients. Construction took so long because of the Legislature’s reluctance to fund what was then known as the state Lunatic Asylum as well the disruption from the Civil War, according to the building’s landmark application with the U.S. Department of the Interior.

With its entrance of tall pillars, the building is considered by historians as an example of Italian Renaissance Revival design. The cupola was added as construction finished.

As part of the building's renovations, a 5,000-volt electrified fence has been built to deter intruders on the site, which has been a repeated problem at Babcock. People often compared the abandoned building with its broken windows, boarded doorways and graffiti to an old, haunted house.

The fence, with live current 24/7, was activated this week, Coleman said. It features a pulse of electricity every 1.3 seconds and will trigger audible alarms and notify law enforcement if it is triggered.

Before the fire, the building had a chain-link fence around it, but intruders still got into the building.

"It is our hope and intent that the additional security measures will protect the historic building and the public, while not putting pedestrians or animals at risk of harm," Coleman said.