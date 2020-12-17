Rebuilding of Columbia's iconic Babcock Building, including new cupola, moves forward

COLUMBIA — The push to rebuild the fire-damaged Babcock Building at the heart of Columbia's BullStreet District has cleared a key hurdle.

The company pursuing the project, Clachan Properties of Richmond, Va., has received loan approval from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. A low-interest loan approved by the department is key to financing the major historic renovation project.

The completion of the loan, with work already going on at the site, clears the way for a timeline for completing the first step of renovating the huge building into apartments in 2022, according to a statement from the BullStreet District development group released Thursday.

"This announcement is a tremendous Christmas gift to all of the Midlands. Babcock has an important place in our past and, more importantly, our future," Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said in a statement.

The plan for the building remains the same as before the blaze, build 208 apartments throughout the 254,000-square-foot structure. The total cost of the project is estimated at $55 million.

Full completion of the renovation is expected to take about three years. That includes a replacement of the cupola, which collapsed into the building during the disastrous September fire.

Babcock is at the center of a 20-year redevelopment plan for the 181-acre BullStreet District that includes a minor-league baseball park, stores, residences and a park.

“We have made the renovation of Babcock a top priority for BullStreet, as its significance to the overall success of the district cannot be overstated,” said Robert Hughes, president of Hughes Development, overall developer of BullStreet.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Babcock was built in four stages in 1857 to 1885 amid a push to improve facilities for a growing population of mentally ill patients. Construction took so long because of the Legislature’s reluctance to fund what was then known as the state Lunatic Asylum as well the disruption from the Civil War, according to the building’s landmark application with the U.S. Department of the Interior.

With its entrance of tall pillars, the building is considered by historians as an example of Italian Renaissance Revival design. The 12-sided metal cupola was added as construction finished.

But the Babcock represents something different to some mental health advocates who see it as a symbol of a time the mentally ill were mistreated and neglected. They have question its redevelopment into apartments.