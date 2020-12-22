QuikTrip to add 3 more convenience store/restaurants on different sides of Columbia

COLUMBIA — QuikTrip is adding three more stores around the Midlands in the coming year, planning to offer its mix of a convenience store and sandwich shop at locations across Columbia.

New locations are set for St. Andrews Road near Interstate 26, Fort Jackson Boulevard near Interstate 77 and Atlas Road, according to QuikTrip spokeswoman Aisha Jefferson-Smith. All locations will have eight to 10 fuel pumps.

Construction on the St. Andrews Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard locations is set to begin in the spring, she said. The Atlas Road station is expected to be built in 2022.

QuikTrip has invested recently in South Carolina. It already has a store/eatery of more than 4,000 square feet on Two Notch Road, not far from I-77. Other stations are open in Blythewood and in Boiling Springs near Spartanburg.

More are planned to open early next year in Lexington and Orangeburg.

All the QuikTrip locations will feature a food counter called QT Kitchen, offering sandwiches, wraps and pizza made to order.

It's not the only convenience store chain investing big in Columbia. Murphy USA has been building its large Murphy Express convenience stores across the Midlands. It recently received city of Columbia zoning approval for gas station/convenience stores on Garners Ferry Road and at the corner of Beltline Boulevard and Trenholm Road.

Murphy currently operates 13 locations in the Midlands, many under the Murphy USA banner at Walmart locations.

Kudzu Bakery coming soon

A branch of Kudzu Bakery and Market is expected to open at the end of January on Forest Drive in Forest Acres. Kim McMurry and Kristi Gibbs, who own four locations of Pelican's Snoballs, are bringing the Charleston-area bakery to the Columbia market.

The schedule depends on completing required state health inspections and the delivery of equipment, such as a bakery display case, McMurray said.

The licensing agreement means that the bakery will use the same recipes as the Litchfield and Mt. Pleasant locations. Earlier this year, the duo explained that they persisted in seeking the licensing agreement to bring the special recipes of Kudzu, such as its cheese biscuits, to the Midlands.

The Pig returns to Lexington

As announced Monday, a Bi-Lo store in Lexington will become a Piggly Wiggly, the latest closing for a Bi-Lo location in the Midlands.

Piggly Wiggly will move into the Bi-Lo at 760 U.S. 378, located west of downtown Lexington at the junction with St. Peters Road, according to a release from C&S Wholesale Grocers, which supplies groceries to many independently owned Piggly Wiggly stores.

The move gets Piggly Wiggly back into the large Lexington County grocery market.

Cars to floors

A former auto dealership at 3700 Fernandina Road will be converted into a flooring retail site.

A Floor & Decor store will be installed at the location, formerly home for the Hampton Pontiac-Buick-GMC-Jaguar dealership. Much of the remaining 8.2-acre site still will be available for future development.

The new owner, Hendon Properties, will redevelop the building. The sale of the Hampton property for $3.22 million was represented by Patrick Palmer and Bobby Balboni of NAI Columbia.

