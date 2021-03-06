Prisma Health, Providence await court date, status of buyout unclear

COLUMBIA — An initial deadline for the purchase of three Midlands hospitals by state's largest health care system has passed while the providers wait for a court date, leaving the status of the deal unknown.

Prisma Health announced a year ago its plans to purchase downtown and northeast Columbia locations of Providence Health and Camden-based hospital KershawHealth, as well as an emergency care center in Fairfield County, from Tennessee-based, for-profit health care system, LifePoint Health. If the sale were to go through, it will take the Capital City down to two major health care providers

But not long after the buyout was publicized, Prisma's main competitor in the Midlands, Lexington Medical Center, filed suit over the purchase process, alleging state regulators did not give it a proper review.

In its filings with the S.C. Administrative Law Court as part of the lawsuit, Prisma also revealed that, under the purchase agreement, there was a clause stating the sale must go through by March 2, 2021, or it would lose the deal and $10 million in down payments.

As that deadline passed this week, it is unknown whether LifePoint extended the purchase deadline while the lawsuit makes its way through the court system.

"We do not have any new updates on Prisma Health’s acquisition of Providence Health and KershawHealth at this time. We will continue to keep our communities apprised on any notable developments," LifePoint spokeswoman Michelle Augusty said in a statement.

Meanwhile, there has been no hearing scheduled in the case.

A motion by Prisma asking the S.C. Supreme Court to take up the case directly was denied, meaning the case will first have to go before the S.C. Court of Appeals.

The legal question at hand is whether the purchase qualifies for antitrust protections, something S.C. Administrative Law Court Judge Ralph King Anderson called into question.

In its purchase of the competing hospitals, Prisma sought to shield itself from the stricter scrutiny of antitrust regulations and legal actions through a process called Certificate of Public Advantage, or COPA, which allows states to carve out exceptions to federal laws governing monopolies and business competition. The companies instead submit an annual report and make concessions to the state, which are often less heavy handed.

The Midlands arm of Prisma Health currently operates under a COPA formed in the 1990s when Baptist Hospital and Richland Memorial Hospital were joined to form Palmetto Health. Prisma wanted its purchase of the LifePoint hospitals simply to be added to that original COPA.

Lexington Medical Center filed its suit in May challenging the decision by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to grant an amendment to the original, certifying the purchase without the public hearings usually required when a new COPA is formed.

If Prisma is allowed to purchase the LifePoint facilities, the system would then have 3,263 hospital beds across its Midlands and Upstate footprint, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data.

By comparison, the Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina — the second-largest provider in the Palmetto State, has half that, with 1,600 beds across its system, according to its website.

In particular, buying Providence Health locations would help Prisma as it faces stiffer competition from rival hospital systems in the fast growing northeast sector of Columbia. It would give Prisma a northeast location as Lexington Medical Center announces the opening of a new $80 million northeast medical center on March 9.

Lexington Medical, which before now has stayed within the bounds of Lexington County, said its first Richland County-based facility will start by offering urgent care, mobile MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, CT and physical and occupational therapy, as well as specialty practice areas like podiatry, orthopedics, urology and a cardiac rehabilitation center. Outpatient surgery will come at a later date.