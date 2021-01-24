Prisma Health buyout of Columbia, Camden hospitals in legal limbo and could fall through

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's largest health care system's plans to grow further and purchase four Midlands hospitals has hit a legal snare.

A judge recently ruled Prisma Health's proposed purchase of the downtown and northeast Columbia locations of Providence Health, KershawHealth and the Providence Health-Fairfield emergency room might not qualify for antitrust protections, putting the sale in jeopardy.

Prisma has appealed the decision and is seeking an opinion from the S.C. Supreme Court.

But the purchase agreement also comes with a deadline. The sale must go through by March 2 or Prisma loses the deal and $10 million in down payments, the hospital system told S.C. Administrative Law Court Judge Ralph King Anderson before he issued his ruling.

In its purchase of the hospitals, currently owned by the Tennessee-based, for-profit health care system LifePoint Health, Prisma sought to shield itself from the stricter scrutiny of antitrust regulations and legal actions through a process called Certificate of Public Advantage, or COPA, which allows states to carve out exceptions to federal laws governing monopolies and business competition. The companies instead submit an annual report and make concessions to the state, which are often less heavy handed.

The Midlands arm of Prisma Health currently operates under a COPA formed in the 1990s when Baptist Hospital and Richland Memorial Hospital were joined to form Palmetto Health. Prisma wanted its purchase of the LifePoint hospitals simply to be added to that original COPA.

Lexington Medical Center filed suit in May challenging the decision by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to grant an amendment to the original, certifying the purchase without the public hearings usually required when a new COPA is formed.

But the judge says the point is moot because the transaction "does not qualify as a cooperative agreement to begin with."

"Significantly, this case does not involve a merger between hospitals systems but rather an acquisition," King Anderson wrote.

The distinction is that a single buyer seeking to expand its operations does not qualify for the exemptions to antitrust law that COPA provides, King Anderson said citing state statute. Prisma and LifePoint Health are not joining forces; one is leaving the market.

"Indeed, to find otherwise, would allow (Prisma Health Midlands) to claim its acquisition of practically any assets fits within the spirit of the COPA between Richland Memorial Hospital and Baptist Hospital," he wrote.

Erin Fuse Brown, director of the Center for Law, Health & Society at Georgia State University College of Law, said she's never heard of a hospital system using an existing COPA to allow it acquire additional hospitals not covered by the original agreement.

The issue of amending the COPA was avoided when Palmetto Health and Greenville Health System joined in 2017 to form Prisma Health because the two maintain separate legal entities under the larger Prisma umbrella.

The COPA process, which is regulated and allowed for by the Federal Trade Commission, has only been used in the Palmetto State two times. The other was when a group of Spartanburg doctors joined to form Regional Health Plus.

State legislators allowed the process to be used in the state because they felt it would help keep struggling rural hospitals open, King Anderson wrote. The belief is that fear of antitrust prosecution may discourage cooperative agreements between hospitals and that a state run regulatory program aimed at keeping health care costs down would be a better option.

Prisma has said a COPA is not necessary for it to purchase the LifePoint Health properties.

But according to King Anderson's ruling, Prisma told DHEC staff that LifePoint would not go through with the sale if it was opened to a public hearing, required when a new COPA is formed. And Prisma said, should the transaction not be completed, layoffs at LifePoint hospitals were likely.

Since the transaction was announced, Providence Health has already lost 30 nurses, according to court documents. And LifePoint told the judge "as long as the sale remains uncompleted, Providence, in particular, will continue to struggle to recruit and maintain qualified staff."

In response, the DHEC board of directors reviewed Prisma's request internally, angering the hospital's main competitor in the Midlands, Lexington Medical Center.

The judge did not make any ruling related to DHEC's review process. But under the federal COPA loophole, federal regulators can step in if they think oversight is not being conducted effectively.

"If this gets done and it looks too cozy, the FTC could get very much involved," said Vanderbilt University Professor of health law and policy James Blumstein. "The court's role is to put things to the test so I think the judge's instinct is the right one, assuming it provides some flexibility."

Blumstein said its best to open these deals up to economic experts looking at why the curtailment of competition is in the public interest and not allow a shortcut.

Lexington Medical Center spokeswoman Jennifer Wilson declined to comment further saying, "We'll let the ruling speak for itself."

Neither DHEC nor Prisma Health responded to questions from The Post and Courier.

LifePoint Health spokeswoman Michelle Augusty said they "remain enthusiastic" about the deal "and what it could mean for people across the Midlands.

"Transactions like this one are very complex with many regulatory issues to navigate," she said. "Right now, we are focused on the reviews that are currently underway with the state. Any potential federal reviews that follow would be customary for a transaction of this type. We do not have a projected timeline on the completion of these reviews, but will continue to keep the community apprised of our progress."

No court date has been set at this time.