Only Midlands location of clothier J.Crew set to close, leaving void in top retail area

COLUMBIA — The only Midlands location for apparel retailer J.Crew will close Jan. 24, according to a sign posted in the store in Trenholm Plaza in Forest Acres.

The closure is one of several nationally in January for the retailer, which like many others went through a bankruptcy court reorganization in 2020. Many national retailers have used similar actions to cope with the shutdowns and reduced shopping of the year.

The national J.Crew office had no official comment on the closure.

J.Crew continues to have stores in Charleston and Rock Hill, plus outlet locations in those cities and Myrtle Beach.

The closing leaves another retail gap at Trenholm Plaza, which has had success as a site for high-end women's clothing destination. The store's neighbors include Anthropologie, Lululemon and Chico's.

The large space formerly occupied by clothing retailer Stein Mart also continues to be vacant at Trenholm Plaza.

Grilled Teriyaki closes

It's last call for some of the favorite late-night eats in Five Points: The Grilled Terayaki stand has closed.

NAI Columbia real estate posted on Instagram that it is seeking a new tenant for the 748 Harden St. space.

The restaurant long has been a favorite of the bar crowd in Five Points, but 2020's quarantine rules have meant fewer students in the district than ever, with the University of South Carolina sending students home in March and again after Thanksgiving.

Poke Bros. to Sandhill

The latest Midlands location of Poke Bros. will come to the Village at Sandhill in the first half of 2021.

The chain serves Hawaiian-style poké bowls of fish, often sushi, and vegetables. Its new location will go in the former Nestle Toll House space near the Regal Cinema at the Village, according to Bobby Balboni and Patrick Palmer of NAI Columbia, which is leasing a substantial portion of the Village space.

This will be the fifth Midlands location but the first in the Northeast Richland area. The chain has 11 restaurants statewide, according to its website.

Overall, renewal of leases at the Village is going well, Palmer said, with such longtime tenants as Five Guys, Ann Taylor Loft and Lane Bryant renewing recently.

Retailers and redevelopment

Even with the holidays, The Post and Courier Columbia has been keeping you up-to-date with stories about what's going on in business locally. Two you might have missed:

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Shoppers made an effort to shop small this year, and Columbia retailers saw a welcome upturn.

The Oliver Gospel Mission has launched its coffee shop, only the first step in the shelter's emerging role downtown.

The Hideout to open up in January

Mid-January is the likely opening date for The Hideout, the cafe opening at 118 State St. in West Columbia by the owner of the Crepes & Croissants restaurant downtown.

The restaurant still needs the usual approval from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to open, said Laurent Prescelti.

The cafe will offer fresh baked goods plus avocado toast, smoothies and croissant sandwiches, according to a preview of the menu that was posted on social media.

The restaurant will have a back patio and private dining space on the second floor.

Whiskey Kitchen in Northeast

Whiskey Kitchen is opening in the Columbia Northeast Hotel at 8105 Two Notch Road, which is currently being transformed to become a part of the Marriott hotel chain's Delta Brand.

The restaurant is offering a high-end take on Southern cuisine, offering such dishes as an Angel Egg on a Fried Green Tomato with Bacon Jam.

It is offering a special New Year's Eve event as part of its opening.

Office complex sold

The three-building office park at Forest Drive and Beltline Boulevard in Forest Acres, which has more than 50 tenants, has been sold to a Greenville investment group called LM Cola Partners.

The complex, with 215,000 square feet of space, includes office and medical tenants. No sale price was disclosed.

Peyton Bryant, principal at NAI Columbia, and Furman Capital Advisors Managing Director Peter Couchell led the transaction, and NAI Columbia will continue to oversee leasing at the complex.

Make sure to get our weekly Columbia Business newsletter. Sign up here.

Have any Midlands business news to share in the column? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.