No major changes in Columbia office market as workers stay home but that could change soon

COLUMBIA — Companies in the Midlands mostly are hanging onto their office space even as more staffers work remotely during the pandemic, according to local real estate brokers.

Even with offices dark, companies are not making major changes in how they operate, at least not so far, said David Lockwood, CEO of Colliers International-South Carolina.

Companies headquartered locally, in particular, are sitting on what they have now, though some nonprofits have been letting some space go and operating more remotely, he said.

"For most of them, it's status quo," Lockwood said.

All of that could change in early 2021, including possible lower lease rates for office space, he said.

Larger cities such as Charlotte and Chicago are seeing some relinquishing of occupied office space as the pandemic drags on and companies put off returns to the office. Chicago, for instance, currently is under a 30-day stay-at-home order issued in an attempt to slow down a tide of coronavirus cases in the city.

Some tenants are only making short-term renewals such as a one-year lease to keep their flexibility to alter their plans in a year or so, said Peyton Bryant, senior broker for NAI Columbia. Office leases usually run from three to 15 years.

It's clear that companies are giving significant thought to what their shape will be post-pandemic, even if they are not changing their plans for now, Bryant said.

"Most businesses in Columbia ... are betting that they will return to their previous arrangement," Bryant said.

Some companies in places such as Greenville and Charleston, where rates often are higher, will be more likely to sub-lease or otherwise shrink their footprint, Lockwood said.

Bryant expects that most businesses here will continue to see added value in having a face-to-face workplace in years to come.

"Office culture is especially important in South Carolina," Bryant said.

Chick-fil-A gets a remodel

The popular Chick-Fil-A location on Harden Street in Five Points is closed for renovations, which will include a rebuilding of the drive-thru that could alleviate the regular backups there.

The restaurant closed just before Thanksgiving and will remain offline for four to six weeks, according to its post on Twitter.

In January, the restaurant received city zoning approval to create a two-lane drive-thru, which was expected to help alleviate the traffic backups. The popular drive-thru often attracts enough cars to slow down traffic turning into the shopping center anchored by Food Lion, even bringing cars to a stop on Harden Street.

The two-lane drive-thru also will have an extended canopy to shade the ordering area.

Renovations also are going on inside the restaurant, including a redesign of its kitchen into a new, more efficient layout.

Azalea finds its space

Azalea Coffee Bar has found its chosen location at 2700 Devine St. and is raising money through crowdfunding.

Brittany Koester has been a mobile success providing coffee or bartending at events such as Soda City Market. Now she hopes that Azalea can be both successful and a boon to other women by only serving coffees from growers that are owned or managed by women.

"We plan to utilize local female talent to build every part of this business — from the branding to the design of the physical space," the company's crowdfunding page said.

No opening date for the coffee shop has been announced, but she said she is focused on building something that is not just successful but also helps others.

D's Wings to move

D's Wings will move from its home for decades in Cayce at Parkland Plaza to space on Meeting Street in West Columbia, not far from the strip of restaurants on State Street.

The restaurant confirmed its plans on Facebook, saying it would not have its lease at Parkland Plaza renewed and that it hoped to be in its new space in May 2021.

While D's is moving, there are no plans for major changes or new development at Parkland Plaza, according to Ashley Hunter, spokesperson with the city of Cayce.

Have any Midlands business news to share in the column? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.