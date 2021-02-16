New SC boating, fishing, tackle and access lobby group launches as industry advocacy

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's boat and fishing tackle makers and dealers want a hand in shaping the laws and regulations that affect their industry. That's why they are forming the S.C. Boating and Fishing Alliance to advocate with a unified voice.

The Palmetto State is home to 27 boat manufacturers and two of the largest tackle brands in the country — including Shimano's North Charleston distribution center and Pure Fishing's Columbia headquarters — making it the largest unrepresented sector in the state, said Gettys Brannon, CEO of the newly formed trade organization.

Some priorities include reducing property taxes that boat owners must pay on both boats and motors, something they say will make boat ownership easier. They also want some of the funds from those taxes redirected to benefit boaters.

Additionally, they are working to create technical education certificates to increase a potential boat building workforce coming out of the state's colleges.

While the group is still developing its legislative agenda, Brannon said it plans to push for conservation and clean water policies while also advocating for more boat ramps, access to the water and expanding the industry.

The organization has more than 30 member companies to date. It also plans to open up membership to the general public in hopes of garnering grassroots support for its initiatives.

“Few people realize that South Carolina is home to brand names known worldwide in boating and fishing,” Brannon said. “We have a real opportunity because we're such a large industry in the state."

Boating and fishing had a $5.1 billion economic impact in South Carolina during 2019, according to the latest data from the American Sportfishing Association and the National Marine Manufacturers Association, and supported 23,000 jobs.

The value of the goods made by boating and fishing manufacturers in South Carolina, according to the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis, increased at a faster rate — 8.4 percent — than that of Florida, considered the top boating state in the country.

Also, South Carolina ranks seventh in the U.S. for boat ownership, with one in 10 South Carolinians having one. Fishing hot spots, like Lake Murray in the Midlands and lakes Marion and Moultrie to the south, draw in large national and international fishing tournaments. There are 725,000 fishing licenses held in the state.

“South Carolina is nationally known for being a fishing and boating mecca. It is also home to some of the most popular brands in the outdoors world," said Lee Gatts, NMMA Southeast United States policy and engagement manager.

While the coronavirus pandemic sent unemployment rolls soaring and large segments of the economy spiraling, it also increased the popularity of boating as Americans sought to escape quarantine on the water.

Boating reached a 13-year higher in 2020, with more than 310,000 new powerboats sold across the country — levels not seen since before the Great Recession, according to NMMA.

"Dealers can't keep boats because so many people are buying them," Brannon said, and the industry wants to do what it can to hold on to its new found customer base.

Boat makers in South Carolina are trying to hire some 20 to 150 workers apiece to keep up with demand, Brannon said.

"Every one of them have workforce needs," said Lisa Waller of Newberry-based Falcon Boats, which includes her family's own small 30-person shop that could use another five workers.

But in the workforce aptitude test taken by high school students in the state and referenced by guidance counselors, there is no mention of boat manufacturing as a possible trade, Waller said. The group wants to change that and tap into the interest young students may already have in boating and fishing.

Waller, a former education professor, also is helping develop specialized curriculum that could be taught at the state's technical colleges.

On the conservation side, the group said it has already participated, alongside Coastal Carolina University, and the state Floodwater Commission, in placing an artificial reef equipped with sensors to monitor marine life near Little River Inlet.

There are plans for another reef in March. They've also joined a dive on the Cooper River looking for the teeth of the prehistoric shark megalodon.

When it comes to upping the number of boat landings, the group plans to use its statewide reach to lobby for placement of those ramps where they are most needed, particularly along the coast and around the Charleston area.

"Access is one of our top priorities," said Chris Butler, board chairman of the alliance and owner of Butler Marine in Charleston and Beaufort. "Here, boating is a large part of our lifestyle. We want money spent by boaters to go back into access."