New owners seek to resume operating Five Points bars despite accidents that hurt 2

COLUMBIA — The new owners of side-by-side bars in Columbia's Five Points district asked a judge to renew their liquor licenses despite the opposition of the S.C. Department of Revenue, which argued that the businesses were a public safety risk.

One of the new owners of the two Breakers bars in the 800 block of Harden Street told the court that they intend to shift both places toward a family restaurant model including serving food at lunchtime, but closed up after the licenses was pulled in April.

The bar recently had acquired high-tech scanners to foil the frequent use of fake ID's, which can fool basic equipment, Tony Pennington told the court.

Pennington and his wife, Kim, bought the bars last December and were operating them under a temporary license until that license was pulled in April.

At the trial, an attorney for the SC Revenue Department cited two accidents this year when underage men who had been drinking there later were struck by vehicles in arguing that the bars have continued to endanger public safety,

The court trial over the licenses, which ended June 16, is the latest battle in the current struggle over the future of the neighborhood, as 11 bars faced license challenges.

Four bars currently are closed with suspended licenses, including the two Breakers locations. One bar, Rooftop, has won a new license with restrictions after reaching an agreement with the Revenue department.

Breakers was days away from beginning lunch service when the license was pulled, Tony Pennington testified, part of the couple's plans to shift the business model at both bars.

The couple planned to serve food for lunch and dinner, then post doormen and scan IDs upon entry like a bar after 8 p.m., he said.

"We're going to be the bar and grill that you go to in Five Points," Pennington said.

That plan required a near-total rebuild of the kitchens in both businesses, which the couple has provided $225,000 loan in part to cover, he said.

Almost none of the kitchen equipment that they inherited had been used for some time, Pennington said. That's a problem under S.C. law because establishments with liquor licenses are required to have substantial food options for customers.

"It was called Bar and Grill but it didn't have a grill in it," he said.

The Penningtons' operation of the bars still had the same issues of underage drinking and overserving drunken customers that had been problems before, Revenue attorney Marcus Antley III said.

On Feb. 12, Sean Brooks drank at Breakers and later that night was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle. On March 20, Lear Hohmann visited Breakers with his brother Kurdt and two friends and later was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street, an accident that was captured on city surveillance cameras and shown in court.

In court, the Hohmann brothers testified that they never were asked for their IDs before entering, receiving help from someone who seemed to be an employee to enter through a side gate.

Laer Hohmann testified from a wheelchair that he bought several liquor drinks at Breakers and remembers little of the rest of the evening or the accident.

He said he doesn't expect to be prosecuted for entering a bar at the age of 19. "I think I learned my lesson hard enough."

Pennington asserted that the Hohmanns' group entered the bar through the door that is used to take out garbage, a security flaw that has been fixed.

The Penningtons' attorney argued that the Hohmanns snuck into the bar and that Brooks was found after the accident to have a fake ID. In neither case, attorney John Alphin said, can the bar be held liable for their unlawful acts.

In closing arguments, Alphin said the Penningtons were the kind of investors that Columbia and Five Points need to bring in. "They want to be a part of this community," he said.

The bar's problems in the three months that the Penningtons operated them show that not enough has changed, Antley said.

If the licenses are granted, Antley asked that Judge H.W. Funderburk include several stipulations, including high-quality scanners at every entrance, spot check of IDs as drinks are bought and minimum pricing on beer and liquor without special drink promotions.