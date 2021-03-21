New hemp derivative grabs attention of SC law enforcement with Lexington vape shop closure

LEXINGTON — When undercover state law enforcement left Smoke O’s 2 vape and smoke shop in Lexington with several packages labeled hemp flower in hand in February, it would kick off just the latest round of questions in South Carolina over what’s legal and what is not when it comes to hemp products.

The hemp industry in South Carolina and elsewhere has faced a barrage of challenges from state and federal law enforcement since the 2018 federal Farm Bill made cultivating of the crop legal and the Palmetto State adopted a hemp growing program.

Shops selling hemp derivatives were raided around the state in the summer of 2019 after a state attorney general’s opinion left confusion over the legality of what constituted “unprocessed” hemp flower. That same year, a Dorchester County hemp farmer was arrested and had his crop destroyed after he switched which of his fields he was growing the plant in without a permit change.

The latest items in question are products containing Delta-8-THC.

Delta-8 is just one of at least 144 known cannabinoids that comes from the cannabis plant. It is only slightly different from Delta-9, the outlawed ingredient in marijuana that produces a high. Under federal law, Delta-8-THC from hemp is not explicitly declared illegal, but it is not the same as some of the more mainstream CBD products sold in grocery stores.

Proponents say it helps with pain, inflammation and nausea. A close cousin to marijuana, it is also touted for a smoother, less anxious psychoactive experience.

But in a trial-like hearing held earlier this month by Lexington Town Council — that resulted in pulling the business license of Smoke O’s 2 — State Law Enforcement Division investigators testified their lab has no way of differentiating between Delta-8 and Delta-9.

“Until you can differentiate with testing how do you disprove anything?” Benjamin Stitley, the store owner’s attorney, asked during the meeting.

Stitley said there are many retailers selling the product now, including several in the city of Columbia.

In fact, Delta-8 sales have exploded nationwide and is considered “the fastest growing segment” of products derived from hemp, Ian Laird, chief financial officer of New Leaf Data Services, which tracks the hemp and cannabis markets, told the New York Times. He estimated consumer sales of at least $10 million, adding, “Delta 8 has really come out of nowhere over the past year.”

Some in the industry believe the products have become a new cash cow for some vape shops seeking a different revenue source after federal regulations by the Trump Administration stamped out flavored vaping.

The Lexington smoke shop was ultimately not subject to the raids that had many South Carolina retailers hastily pulling hemp flower from their shelves more than a year ago. The store came to state law enforcement’s attention after local police caught a student at River Bluff High School with the product, labeled Blue Dream, in his vehicle. He told them he bought it from the store located near Walmart on Sunset Boulevard.

Police would conduct several undercover buys in February of multiple hemp flower products, as well as smoking pipes and masks used for inhaling smoke.

Testing of the flower would come back with a THC content higher than 1 percent, putting it above the legal limit of .3 percent.

The employee who sold the products now faces two charges of distributing a controlled substance.

The problem, Stitely said, is that it is Delta-8-THC, not its illegal sister substance Delta-9 that the SLED testing picked up.

“I think SLED is in a tough place to prosecute,” he said.

Data on the number of recent enforcement actions related to hemp products statewide was not immediately available from SLED.

Stitely expects these types of legal issues to keep cropping up as entrepreneurs in the hemp product industry continue to walk the line of what is legal. His ultimate recommendation to retailers is buyer beware.

"Retailers should always obtain third party laboratory verification of cannabinoid profile so they may confirm with an officer that the product they sell is legal under state and federal law," recommends Emily McSherry, founder of Cannabis Forward, an advocacy group whose aim is cannabis education. "There has been some talk about Delta-8-THC products not being legal but, again, as long as it contains .3 percent THC or less, it is legal."

The federal Drug Enforcement Agency has taken aim at Delta-8 extracted from CBD oil, arguing it is a synthetic drug and therefore illegal. This new rule proposed by the DEA is being challenged in court by the Hemp Industries Association.

Mused Alsaidi, owner of Smoke O's in Lexington and other vape shop locations in the state, said he had the products tested by a third party lab to show it contained Delta-8, not Delta-9-THC, before putting it on his shelves.

Ultimately, it wasn't the hemp flower that lost him his business license.

The town of Lexington highly regulates smoke shops, and it was Alsaidi's selling of pipes and other smoking devices that got him into trouble. He had been told before receiving his business license that he would not be allowed to sell those items.

Stitely said Alsidi had "invested a lot to build up storefront" and thought the town could have let him off with a warning.

"Ultimately that was not the avenue they took," Stitely said.