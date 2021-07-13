New Chick-Fil-A could come to Lexington County; two housing projects approved in Columbia

COLUMBIA — Lexington County might be enjoying more Chick-Fil-A before long.

The county is currently reviewing a project proposal to add a restaurant to the shopping center anchored by Publix at Lake Crossing, near the intersection of Platt Springs Road and S.C. 6 in Red Bank, according to spokeswoman Jessica Imbimbo.

Chick-Fil-A doesn't currently have a restaurant in Red Bank. It has two locations near the town of Lexington along Sunset Boulevard and one on Augusta Road in West Columbia, plus two in Harbison and Bush River Road and Ballentine locations.

No timeline on the project is available yet, and an inquiry to Chick-Fil-A's corporate team was not returned immediately.

Several of the company's fast-food rivals already have Red Bank locations, including Zaxby's, Popeye's and McDonalds.

Two new housing projects in Columbia

Two sizable new housing projects were approved July 12 by the Columbia Planning Commission.

A 298-lot development of single-family homes called Colonel's Creek was approved for about 80 acres on Percival Road, a parcel that backs up to Interstate 20.

According to the project proposal, homes on the site will range from 3 to 5 bedrooms and from about 1,200 square feet to about 2,300 square feet.

Stanley Martin is the home builder identified on the project. No home prices were identified in the application.

The 80-acre parcel will include some property set aside as wetlands.

The commission also approved a site plan for Haven at Congaree Pointe, a 196-unit senior development on 12 acres off Atlas Road, close to Bible Way Church.

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

The project's plan includes a four-story building to provide housing for those 55 and older who make 60 percent or less of the area's median income.

Rents including a utility allowance will range from $740 for a one-bedroom apartment to $975 for a three-bedroom apartment, according to documents submitted by the project developer, Dominium, a national builder of affordable housing.

The project already has received approval from the Design/Development Review Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals.

From Europe to Columbia

A retailer of French and English antiques is preparing to open a Columbia store.

McIntosh Cottage Antiques, which has operated two stores in Georgia for more than 30 years, is planning to open a location at 714 Beltline Blvd. in Columbia near Cross Hill Market, according to Elizabeth Sheehan.

Sheehan moved here with her husband Adam, a Columbia native, and thought for years about opening a location of her family's business here, she said.

The family works with European dealers to find high-quality antiques and have them shipped to the Southeast, she said. For years, annual family trips have including searching France and Britain for items to bring back to the stores, she said.

Sheehan hopes to be able to work with younger families to help them find quality items at prices they can afford, she said.

A soft opening for the business is planned for August, she said.

Make sure to get our weekly Columbia Business newsletter. Sign up here.

Have any Midlands business news to share in the column? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.