New 5-story hotel proposed near Columbia's downtown Vista entertainment district

COLUMBIA — A new hotel could be coming to the Capital City's busy Huger Street corridor.

Plans for the proposed five-story, 130-room property were submitted to the city's Design/Design Review Commission by architect Craig Otto.

It would sit at the southwest corner of Huger and Senate streets, a couple of blocks away from the Congaree River. It is expected to cost $10 million to build, according to city documents.

Real estate transactions for the land are still underway, according to developer Andy Briggs of Solara Hospitality. Briggs said the plans are for an extended-stay hotel but was declined to provide further information Monday.

It is also a block away from the Kline Iron and Steel Co. site at Huger and Gervais streets where developer Paul C. “Bo” Aughtry III earlier this year announced plans for a 250-room Marriot hotel.

This is the second hotel proposed for downtown Columbia in recent weeks. A former National Guard armory in the Vista is being redesigned as a boutique hotel.

The new development all comes while South Carolina's hospitality industry has been ravaged by the international coronavirus pandemic. In September, South Carolina’s leisure and hospitality sector posted a year-over-year job loss of slightly more than 17 percent.

Building industry experts say, despite virus-related setbacks, developers have been choosing to move forward with hotel plans, believing the economy will return to normal within the two years it often takes to construct hotels.

Before the pandemic, Columbia's downtown hotels were enjoying hefty demand, with occupancy rates averaging about 73 percent — high by industry standards. Across Richland and Lexington counties, the rate was about 67 percent, said Jason Outman of Experience Columbia, the city's tourism entity.

There has been improvement since the early pandemic low of 30 percent occupancy, but Outman said it could be 2022 before the hotel industry fully rebounds in the Midlands.

Still, Columbia is doing better than most, boosted by a hardier market of Fort Jackson and University of South Carolina related travel. Occupancy averaged 53 percent for the first three weeks of October, compared to the national average of 48 percent. The rates paid for rooms are still down, averaging $76 per night, compared to $105 before the pandemic.

"What we need is for the convention and meeting business to bounce back," Outman said.

Most of the events currently being held at the convention center are for local organizations that don't bring in hotel stays. Industry analysts don't predict a full return of that business until at least the end of next year.