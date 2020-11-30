New 279-unit apartment building planned near USC's Greek Village

COLUMBIA — A new 279-unit apartment building is proposed near University of South Carolina's Greek Village and wellness center.
Lofts on Lincoln Street would be five stories and include one, two and three-bedroom units, according to an application submitted to the city of Columbia's Planning Commission for approval.
Separated by only a railroad track to the north, the complex would be well within walking distance of Greek Village and the Strom Thurmond Wellness Center. But neighborhood residents said the company has told them it plans to market to graduate students and recent graduates.
The company did not respond to requests for comment.
Plans include a 6 1/2-story parking garage with 526 spaces. One of the building courtyards includes an outdoor pool.
Apartment floor plans submitted with the request range from a one-bedroom with 646 square feet to a three-bedroom, two-bath model of 1445 square feet with a balcony, master bedroom and master bath.
The application was submitted by The Dinerstein Companies, whose other South Carolina property includes Sterling Campus Center, an apartment complex at the College of Charleston. The company bills itself as "one of the nation’s largest developers of multi-family and student housing communities," with projects in 26 states.
Other apartment complexes nearby also have catered to students: The Lofts at USC, YOUnion@Columbia, The Orchard and The Mills.
The developers held a meeting with the nearby neighborhood associations several months ago, said Bob Guild, president of the Granby Neighborhood Association, and residents provided feedback.
The complex is to be built in an area the where city and university have hoped for a technology corridor to develop next door to USC's innovation center on Assembly Street.
In its plans, The Dinerstein Companies have included, so-called, live-work spaces, which Guild said the neighbors suggested might include lofts upstairs with a ground floor work space.
Guild said neighbors also told the company they are not opposed to dense housing projects but they prefer "quality, innovative design" and a style that reflects the area's industrial setting.
Environmental impacts to Rocky Branch Creek were another concern.
Guild said neighbors liked seeing The Mills redeveloped into student housing but behavioral issues have caused a rub.
"If it’s student housing, it has not been a density issue we've had but it has been a management issue," he said.
These issues predate the coronavirus outbreak in South Carolina but the large student parties and gathering have been made more grave and threatening to neighborhood residents by the pandemic.
The changing nature of what students and new graduates want in their living space is helping to drive more downtown development, said Carl Blackstone, CEO of the Columbia Chamber.
Young people want to live somewhere walkable, and many USC students prefer being next to campus to having to take a shuttle bus from more remote developments, he said.
Their expectations for living space have changed from those of the past, Blackstone said. They are seeking something newly built and modern rather than an older apartment in a more neighborhood house or other locale.
Such downtown developments are going to challenge the city's ability to handle increased traffic and parking demands, Blackstone said, noting that the city has not built a new parking garage in five years.
"You will see some tradeoffs," Blackstone said.
In 2016, a proposed 141-unit apartment complex across the street, just to the west from the Lofts on Lincoln site, was nixed. Local developer Don Tomlin asked the city to axe the project while neighbors in the area had wanted its approval.
That project, proposed by Pennsylvania developer Brad Brown and BET Investments, mostly contained one-bedroom units or studios, with just 33 one and two bedroom units proposed.