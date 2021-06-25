MUSC to pay $75M for Columbia, Camden hospitals as board approves sale

COLUMBIA — MUSC Health University Medical Center will pay $75 million for Providence Health's Columbia hospitals as well as other Midlands medical centers, a price lower than previous offers.

The board of South Carolina's second-largest hospital system unanimously approved the purchase agreement June 25 and expects to close the deal with Tennessee-based for-profit LifePoint Health on Aug. 1, MUSC Health CEO Dr. Pat Cawley said.

The purchase includes Providence's two Columbia hospitals, KershawHealth in Camden, an emergency room in Fairfield County and associated physician practices. Any of the existing 2,000 employees of those facilities who wish to remain under the new ownership will be retained, Cawley said.

Governmental approval for the purchase by state-owned MUSC Health is expected to come before a funding authority led by Gov. Henry McMaster on June 29. The State Fiscal Accountability Authority oversees all major state projects.

McMaster did not offer an opinion June 25 about the state agency buying the private hospitals.

"I would like to see the details of the proposal," he said. Asked if he had any concerns, the governor said "the question is always what better serves the people of the state."

Buying Providence Health is the latest in MUSC's major expansion outside of its Charleston base where it had been contained for nearly 200 years before it branched outside the area for the first time with the acquisition of four community hospitals in 2019. The public, nonprofit health system receives financial support out of the state budget.

Dr. James Lemon, MUSC's board chairman, said MUSC facilities already served 1,000 patients from the Midlands last year and expects to be able to integrate itself into the community.

"This is very much a Columbia hospital," Lemon said. "I feel comfortable the people of the Midlands area will know this is their hospital."

Some of the specialties MUSC hopes to add to the Columbia market include neuroscience, orthopedics, cancer care, pediatric cardiology and complex cardiac procedures, such as transplants, said MUSC President Dr. David Cole.

"This is a roll up our sleeves opportunity but we feel it's worth the work," he said.

The deal comes months after Prisma Health, the state's largest health care system terminated its own agreement to purchase LifePoint's facilities. Prisma, which operates three major hospitals in Columbia, abandoned its efforts April 9 after it was plagued for more than a year by legal and regulatory challenges.

Had the purchase been finalized, it would have taken the Columbia area down to two hospital systems — Prisma and Lexington Medical Center. And it would have made the state's largest system even larger.

Lemon said Prisma was poised to pay $110 million for the properties before the deal fell through and the value of the facilities are appraised at $122 million, much higher than the price negotiated by state-owned MUSC Health.

"That's just the price we negotiated," Cawley said.

Efforts to reach LifePoint were not successful. Prisma only recently learned of the deal, adding that it does not typically comment on the business strategies of other organizations.

"We will watch this with interest and await to learn of MUSC’s plans to serve vulnerable populations in downtown Columbia and rural areas of Richland, Kershaw and Fairfield counties," an emailed statement from Prisma read.

The purchase will be financed with a loan from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which Cawley said they expect to repay within two years.

Cawley also said they do not anticipate having to spend a large amount of money on upgrades. Most of the investments will be made on the technology side to support the hospital's electronic records system.

The LifePoint deal will take MUSC to more than 2,000 beds and 19,000 employees across the state.

While MUSC has greatly expanded its reach in recent years — buying hospitals in Chester, Florence, Lancaster and Mullins from publicly traded Community Health Systems for $137 million — Providence Health is MUSC's first purchase in a competitive market. Prisma Health and Lexington Medical Center both serve the Columbia area.

"MUSC is a well-respected organization," Lexington Medical Center said in a statement. "We look forward to learning more about their plans and how they can help enhance the delivery of health care in the Midlands."