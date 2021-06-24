MUSC Health continues expansion with planned purchase of Columbia, Camden hospitals

COLUMBIA — MUSC Health University Medical Center is expected to purchase Providence Health's Columbia hospitals as well as other Midlands medical centers.

The board of South Carolina's second-largest hospital system will vote June 25 on an agreement to purchase the hospitals owned by the Tennessee-based, for-profit LifePoint Health, according to several state lawmakers. This includes Providence's two Columbia hospitals, KershawHealth in Camden and an emergency room in Fairfield County, House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith told The Post and Courier.

Smith said approval for the purchase by state-owned MUSC Health is expected to come before a funding authority led by Gov. Henry McMaster on June 29. The State Fiscal Accountability Authority oversees all major state projects.

The purchase of Providence Health is just the latest in MUSC's major expansion outside of its Charleston base, where it had been contained for nearly 200 years before it branched outside the area for the first time with the acquisition of four community hospitals in 2019. The public, nonprofit health system receives financial support out of the state budget.

MUSC did not confirm the purchase plans.

“MUSC leaders are continually exploring options that enable us to reinforce our commitment to serving the community — across our state, region and beyond," MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said June 24.

The expected deal comes months after Prisma Health, the state's largest health care system terminated its own agreement to purchase LifePoint's facilities. Prisma, which operates three major hospitals in Columbia, abandoned its efforts April 9 after it was plagued for more than a year by legal and regulatory challenges.

Had the purchase been finalized, it would have taken the Columbia area down to two hospital systems — Prisma and Lexington Medical Center. And it would have made the state's largest system even larger, taking it to 3,263 patient beds across its Midlands and Upstate footprint, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data.

By comparison, MUSC has half that number, with 1,600 beds across its system, according to its website. The LifePoint deal would take that bed number above 2,000.

MUSC's proposed purchase also marks competition between the state's two medical schools.

The deal comes as the University of South Carolina tries to expand its medical school. The state's flagship university is seeking funding for a proposed $300 million health sciences campus, partnering with nearby Prisma Health, that would move the school from outdated facilities at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital to a state-of-the-art complex in Columbia's developing BullStreet District.

USC Board of Trustees on March 12 unanimously recommended the school spend $4.2 million on a development plan for the proposed 16-acre site. State lawmakers also have approved $55 million in funding for the USC project in recent years.

Smith, a Sumter Republican, voiced his support for the MUSC deal saying he had also been supportive of Prisma's bid because of the need for rural health care in the state.

"Unfortunately, Lifepoint has made a decision they just are not going to continue to operate in South Carolina. So if Prisma can't do it, I can't think of a better system to provide those services than MUSC," said Smith, whose father sits on the MUSC board. "Again, here MUSC is fulfilling that mission of providing access to rural areas and also having opportunities of expanding their footprint in the Columbia market. I think this is going to be beneficial to citizens of the Midlands and more importantly to the two rural counties which are dependent on those health care services."

Rep. Kirkman Finlay, R-Columbia, said he is also supportive of the deal as it means keeping a third health care provider and maintains a level of competition that controls cost in the Columbia area.

Rep. Leon Howard, D-Columbia, said he looks forward to MUSC coming to Columbia after the merger of Greenville Health System and Columbia-based Palmetto Health created Prisma. The company chose to have its headquarters in Greenville.

"I think the citizens of South Carolina, particularly Richland County, are truly going to be winners with MUSC," said Howard, chairman of the House's medical and public affairs committee. "They've demonstrated credibility with their success records. Prisma has turned its back on Richland County and pretty much only seem to care about Greenville. I appreciate MUSC being a viable alternative to the citizens of South Carolina."

Previously, MUSC announced it would buy the hospitals in Chester, Florence, Lancaster and Mullins from publicly traded Community Health Systems for $137 million.

Since then, MUSC has also announced plans to build new hospitals in rural Williamsburg County for $39 million and another in Lancaster County, near the North Carolina border, for a price tag of $235 million.

Providence Health is MUSC's first purchase in a competitive market, however. Prisma Health and Lexington Medical Center both serve the Columbia area.

In Berkeley County, another competitive region, MUSC also intends to build a new $325 million hospital, the plans for which were originally announced in 2017. The project has been tied up in legal challenges since mid-2018.