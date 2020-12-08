Murphy to build new convenience store in front of longtime Columbia shopping center

COLUMBIA — A large convenience store will be built at the front of Columbia's Cedar Terrace Shopping Center, giving Murphy Express its latest location as it grows in the Midlands.

Murphy's latest move to expand in the Midlands will include an eight-pump gas station and a convenience store, replacing a current building with a new one facing Garners Ferry Road across from the Dorn VA Medical Center.

The project received approval Thursday from Columbia's Board of Zoning Appeals, despite criticism from the nearby neighborhood's association.

The site plan includes a new median on Garners Ferry Road to restrict left turns to the traffic light on the busy connector between downtown and Columbia's east.

Murphy currently operates 13 locations in the Midlands, many under the Murphy USA banner at Wal-Mart locations. The company, however, is separate from the Arkansas giant and in recent years has focused on its Murphy Express line of free-standing large convenience stores, usually about 2,800 feet in size.

Murphy likes the Columbia market and has been looking for opportunities to grow here, said Tyler Brandt, real estate manager for the company.

Garners Ferry Road, with more than 40,000 cars traveling past per day, has plenty of demand for the gas and convenience store items that Murphy provides.

The already crowded streets are a reason that the project should not be allowed, said Tige Watts, head of the Cedar Terrace neighborhood organization.

Too many accidents already occur where the Cedar Terrace drive meets Garners Ferry, and adding more traffic that might need to turn left to get on Interstate 77 is likely to make that worse, Watts said.

"Cedar Terrace already is a dangerous intersection," Watts said.

Just last month, Murphy was approved by the board to add a convenience store at the intersection of Two Notch Road and Beltline.

Earlier this year, the company was rebuffed in its efforts to build a station downtown at Elmwood Avenue and Marion Street. Board members voting against that move cited the numerous other convenience stores already located along Elmwood.

East Bay to the west side

East Bay Deli will add a restaurant location in Cayce's Parkland Plaza, expected to be open next spring.

The Charleston-based deli chain will use more than 3,000 feet at Parkland in space that used to house sports gear store Garnet and Black Traditions, said Rox Pollard of Colliers-South Carolina. Pollard and Danny Bonds of Colliers represented the landlord in the deal.

It will be the fifth East Bay location in the Midlands.

Other recent changes at Parkland, which was constructed in the 1950s, include the transition of the grocery store from Bi-Lo to Food Lion, expected to be complete in January. D's Wings also has plans to move out of the complex to a West Columbia location near Meeting Street next year.

Braking on Gervais

A long-ago Studebaker dealership in Columbia is headed back into the car business.

A plan for revised office space and a Midas auto repair shop in the 1500 block of Gervais Street has been submitted to the city's Design/Development Review Commission.

The plans include a new facade for the auto repair shop facing Gervais Street, across from the University of South Carolina School of Law, and renovated office space further back on the property.

According to the application, the building served as a Studebaker auto dealership in the 1950s. Studebaker was a classic American car company headquartered in Indiana that folded in 1966.

Since its heyday as an auto dealership, the building has been modified heavily to bear little resemblance to its earlier life as an auto showroom, according to the application.

Moving Time

Rosewood Church has found a new location at 3705 Moss Ave., buying a church building from the S.C. Synod of Evangelical Lutheran Church. The new building is an 8,500 square foot building. The longtime church building on Rosewood Drive is the subject of a planned redevelopment into loft-style apartments. ... Nuttall Tire will move into the former Dick Dyer Toyota location at 3215 Two Notch Road on Dec. 14, leaving its longtime building at the corner of Millwood and Gervais for additional space.

