More leases signed at Columbia's Village at Sandhill; 2 changes along Forest Drive

COLUMBIA — Several more tenants are headed into the Village at Sandhill in Northeast Richland as an owner of part of the property continues to fill his portion of the complex's sprawling space.

Among the new tenants coming in to the Town Center Place portion of the village are Beyond Words Dance Academy, clothing retailer RBK Styles + Fashion, and a business office for Pine Forest Enterprises.

Already moving to expand its space is 494 Event Center, a venue to host receptions and other functions that was announced in November.

The leases add to the number of tenants for parts of the Village owned by David Witzling, a California investor who said he believes in the village's chances of successfully filling out its space with new tenants.

Witzling owns about 50,000 square feet of retail in the center and said he has worked to find a series of mostly local tenants whose small businesses could thrive in the space.

Working with tenants on both the cost of space and what features they need has allowed Witzling to sign nine new leases in the past year, he said.

"I have to be very flexible and create what they need," Witzling said.

That line of new tenants is bucking the trend of slow leasing activity in shopping centers both in the village and across the Midlands.

"I feel that the businesses that will be opening will be forever tenants that will be an asset to the center," Witzling said.

Getting more tenants into the village should start to build momentum and attract more businesses and traffic to the open-air retail areas, he said.

Changes on Forest Drive

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Two changes are coming to East Forest Plaza, the big retail center on Forest Drive anchored by Walmart, Sam's Club and Crazy Cazboys.

A former Regions Bank location has been removed and a new Time To Shine Car Wash is under construction. No opening date has been announced.

It will be the first Midlands location for Time To Shine, which also operates three car washes in the Charleston market and is adding a fourth in Mt. Pleasant.

The shopping center also will see a former Fatz Cafe location in an outbuilding become the second Juicy Crab restaurant in the Midlands. Juicy Crab already has a restaurant on Bower Parkway in Irmo, one of a space of crab-themed restaurants to open recently.

Pampered pets in Irmo

Pet Vacations has opened at 10013 Broad River Road in Irmo to offer "a luxury boutique retreat" for dogs and cats rather than the usual trip to the kennel.

The business, which is open by appointment until March 1 and then will expand its services, offers several levels of luxury for dogs up to the Celebrity Boutique Suite, which offers a pampered pooch an elevated bed, a turn down service with treats and a television channel just for dogs.

All this top-end service can be enjoyed by your pet for just $80 per day. Other plush but less pricey and luxurious boarding options are available too.

It's enough to tempt a frazzled pet owner to stow away in the luggage.

Make sure to get our weekly Columbia Business newsletter. Sign up here.

Have any Midlands business news to share in the column? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.