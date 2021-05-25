Mast Store marks a decade in downtown Columbia; Hunter-Gatherer to reopen on South Main

COLUMBIA — Ten years ago on May 25, 2011, when Mast General Store came to Columbia, the city's hope was that it would prove to be a catalyst for the Main Street District.

A decade later, there are several new restaurants and other businesses sharing the 1600 block of North Main with Mast, and development has accelerated up and down the street.

Helped by The Nickelodeon movie theater opening the next year, the downtown district been transformed just as was hoped, said Matt Kennell, CEO of the City Center Partnership.

"Before Mast, there were doubts about whether large-scale retail could come back," Kennell said.

Mast's success proved that retail makes sense downtown, he said. It also has inspired restaurant projects such as The Grand and Good Life Cafe to follow.

The project even paved the way for those other projects to tap into historic redevelop tax credits and for the area to be named an historic district, Kennell said.

Over the years, the outdoors, clothing and candy store has built its customer base and adapted its offerings for Columbia, said Jeremy Becraft, who has been the store manager since 2013.

The clothes and gear offered at the store has shifted from Mast Store's mountain roots, since Columbians go to the beach as much as they go to the mountains to hike, Becraft said.

That means less heavy gear for cold and more for sun, including ladies dresses to wear by the pool or at the coast, he said.

Other stores in the N.C.-based chain also have been shifting their product offerings in the wake of Columbia's success with warmer weather items, Becraft said.

The store has been a destination for shoppers to make the trip to visit, and Soda City Market has helped make Saturday a big day for the store, Becraft said.

Over the years, the business has gained momentum on weekdays, buoyed by downtown workers, Becraft said.

That momentum was stopped by the coronavirus pandemic, of course. The store itself was closed for 2 1/2 months, then endured a slow summer as few shoppers were coming out, he said.

The store has enjoyed a revival of business recently, with March and April sales exceeding the same time in 2019, Becraft said.

Things are beginning to look close to normal at Mast, and that will increase when First Thursday events return to the district on June 3, he said.

Hunter-Gatherer reopens on Main

The Hunter-Gatherer Brewery and Alehouse is reopening its original location at 900 Main St. starting May 25.

The location had been closed since December 2020, with the brewery keeping open only its more roomy Hangar location in Rosewood overlooking Jim Hamilton-Owens Airport.

The brewery had assured customers that the closing was temporary because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants moving

D's Wings has closed at Parkland Plaza in Cayce. It's expected to reopen in its new location near State Street on June 1. Later this summer, East Bay Deli will open a new location in renovated space in another part of Parkland.

Get-together in Cayce

State & Frink will provide a new event space at 2025 State St. in Cayce.

The historic space in Cayce's River Arts District will welcome up to 75 people, and an outdoor portion could be added in the fall, according to Ashley Hunter.

The space features art from local artists and can be configured for meetings, parties or special events. When not rented out, it can serve as a gallery for local artists to exhibit their works.

