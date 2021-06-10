Longtime bar in Columbia's Five Points will become a burger restaurant

COLUMBIA — In a sign of change in Five Points, the former college bar Cover 3 will become a burger restaurant, a real estate firm has announced.

The former sports bar, closed since August 2019, will be reconfigured as Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, the Wilson Kibler firm announced June 10.

It will become the first South Carolina location for the Virginia-based regional chain that currently operates 15 restaurants. No opening date has been announced.

“They will benefit immensely from being so close to the University of South Carolina campus and the central business district," said Mike Edwards of Wilson Kibler.

The restaurant at 711 Harden St. will offer a range of craft beers and burgers made from high-grade Wagyu beef, according to the statement.

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Cover 3 was a mainstay sports bar of the late-night scene in Five Points until it was derailed by objections to its liquor license renewal.

Residents of nearby neighborhoods and the University of South Carolina objected that the bar did not serve enough food to meet state requirements for locations with a liquor license.

In the end, the bar's owners agreed to close the business, dropping their legal effort to get the license renewed.

Eleven other bars in Five Points now are facing objections to their liquor license renewals. One, Moosehead Saloon, has closed its doors with the building up for sale.

Local leaders including Sen. Dick Harpootlian have called for a shift in Five Points away from bars that thrive by selling drinks to young revelers and toward more retail and restaurant businesses in the district.