Lexington's Alodia's is temporarily closed. Employees say they haven't been paid in weeks.

When her paycheck bounced in mid-June, Zoe Spires, a former waitress at Alodia's Cucina Italiana in Lexington, didn't think much of it. Checks had bounced before, she said.
But nearly two weeks later, when she said that original payment declined, she started hearing whispers of concern among other wait staff.
"One of the servers looked at me and she said 'You need to find a new job, but you didn't hear that from me,'" Spires said.
Wait staff told The Post and Courier that their paychecks bounced because of what bank tellers told them were insufficient funds in the account on June 20. When workers brought it to the attention of the restaurant's general manager Jessica Amick, she paid them using her own money.
"Nobody's getting paid at this point so she a reimbursed a couple of people out of her own pocket, I think upwards of $3,100 in total," former manager Lauren Brunson said.
While the employees of Alodia's awaited payment for nearly two weeks, communication from owner Adam Huneau was minimal, Brunson told The Post and Courier. Amick made a phone call to Huneau, who, according to Brunson, was on vacation at the time, on June 28, to express the staff's frustration with the lack of pay.
"I've never been treated like this, I've never had somebody not even be able to tell me and be honest with me that I wasn't going to have a job," said Brunson, who's worked in the restaurant industry for over a decade.
As of June 29, the neighborhood Italian spot's Lexington site is "temporarily closed" and is set to reopen July 5, an employee from the restaurant's Irmo location told The Post and Courier.
According to both Spires and Brunson, the nearly 40 employees at the Lexington restaurant have not received pay since June 20. By June 28, Amick and the staff made the decision to shut the restaurant's doors.
"'Where do we go from this point?'" Brunson said the staff collectively asked. "We felt like we were trying to resuscitate a dead animal at this point."
Owner Huneau has not responded to calls or texts. An employee at the Irmo location told Post and Courier he was unavailable.
However, Huneau did respond to a now viral Facebook post that Spires made on June 27 about the situation, imploring people to come support Alodia's.
"Zoe is correct, there has been a cash flow issue for sure," Huneau's comment read. "We are actively pursuing measures to correct it and it will be rectified ... we will reopen and continue to serve the great community there."
The Lexington restaurant's business license also expired on April 30 of this year and hasn't been renewed, according to Laurin Barnes, the communications manager for the Town of Lexington.
This isn't the first time Alodia's has faced financial issues. The Irmo location temporarily closed in May 2021 and remained shuttered for five months until it reopened in October. Owners cited "shortages in the labor market" as the reason for the temporary closure.
A full-service restaurant company under Huneau known as Umberto Enterprises LLC received over half a million dollars in loans through the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program — $262,105 in April 2020 and $353,955 in January 2021.
But Spires said she's faced issues with being paid on time roughly five times in the year and a half that she's worked at the restaurant.
"Anytime that did happen, and they had the funds to pay me for it, I would go in and let my manager know and she would give me cash in hand," Spires said.
Alodia's, which serves typical Italian cuisine like chicken parmesan and shrimp scampi, opened in Irmo in 2008 and expanded to Lexington's Main Street in February 2018. Huneau was named the South Carolina Small Business Person of the Year by the Small Business Administration in May 2019.