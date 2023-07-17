Lexington's Aldoia's restaurant business briefly listed for sale, now off the market

LEXINGTON — A Lexington restaurant owner listed his business for sale after employees walked off the job, saying they had not been paid. Two weeks later, a steady stream of customers had him changing his mind.
Alodia’s Cucina Italiana in Lexington popped quickly on and off the market, even as the restaurant continues to be investigated by the state Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation over allegations that workers were not paid on time.
Era Wilder Realty broker David Brock said owner Adam Huneau changed his mind about selling the business, having received "amazing support" from customers and lines "out the door" over the weekend. Huneau had been asking $1.9 million for the business.
The listing, which remains online despite the company no longer being for sale, bills the purchase of the business as "a rare opportunity to own a highly profitable, turnkey restaurant business with an established brand, a prime location and a loyal customer base."
Staff left the Main Street Italian eatery on June 28 while Huneau was said to be away on vacation, the Post and Courier previously reported.
A late-June viral Facebook post from a former waitress claimed that waitstaff saw their checks bounce multiple times, including in the two weeks leading up to staff closing the restaurant.
A former manager said staff has since been paid in cash. Still, the state investigation remains ongoing to determine whether wage violations occurred, violations that could come with fines, agency spokesperson Lesia Kudelka previously told the Post and Courier.
Huneau transferred staff from his restaurant's Irmo location to the one in Lexington. The Irmo location remains closed.