Lexington Medical faces legal challenges to new northeast Columbia surgery, MRI centers

COLUMBIA — Lexington Medical Center cut the ribbon on its new $80 million medical center in northeast Columbia with the exception of two critical departments — a surgery center and an MRI unit.

Providence Health in Columbia and KershawHealth in Camden, both affiliates of Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, filed suit in S.C. Administrative Law Court, blocking the opening of those two service areas at the facility near the corner of Clemson and Longtown roads and arguing they are not needed.

It's just the latest legal fight in an ongoing struggle for market share among the various Columbia area hospital systems.

"Those are very important to what we're doing so we can provide the full gamut of services out here," Lexington Medical's Vice President of Community Medical Centers, Lara Lott Moore, said of the outpatient surgery and MRI. "Unfortunately we're still fighting the battle with the (state certificate) process. Once we're able to open those facilities there's not going to be anything our folks can't do out here."

South Carolina law requires medical providers to apply to state Department of Health and Environmental Control for Certificate of Need when constructing certain new facilities. The purpose, according to regulators, is to "promote cost containment" and "prevent unnecessary duplication of health care facilities and services," as well as ensure quality.

While the building marks Lexington Medical Center's first outpatient surgery facility in the county to the east, the medical provider has been operating there for years it says. It currently has 13 doctors' practices in Richland County, nine of which are located in northeast Columbia. And from October 2017 through September 2018, they treated approximately 70,000 patients, according the hospital system's application with DHEC.

That number is only expected to rise, Lexington Medical argues. The population living within a five-mile radius of the new center is 107,278. Located in the fast-growing northeast area, that number is expected to increase 7 percent over the next five years.

Combined with an expanding number of surgical procedures that can be performed on an outpatient basis, Lexington Medical told DHEC it does not anticipate this project will significantly affect the patient load at other area medical facilities.

Providence Health, with its own 74-bed northeast hospital just 3½ miles away, believes otherwise, calling Lexington Medical's projections flawed.

"The proposed service area really is a market share play for LMC to try to gain volume from an area where it historically has little presence. This additional volume will most definitely come at the expense of existing providers," Providence said in a letter to DHEC.

And Providence said its own northeast facility is already underutilized, only performing 1,247 outpatient surgeries in 2018. This number is down from 1,943 operations for years earlier.

The arguments of market share grab and not enough patients to go around mirror those made by Providence and what was then Palmetto Health during the decade leading up to 2011. Lexington Medical Center was seeking to provide open heart surgeries, procedures already performed by its competitors. It took a partnership with Duke University School of Medicine for Lexington to final get the necessary state approval.

Providence files this legal challenge as it faces one of its own from Lexington Medical Center.

The for-profit LifePoint Health sought to sell downtown and northeast Columbia locations of Providence Health and Camden-based hospital KershawHealth, as well as an emergency care center in Fairfield County, to the Palmetto State's largest health care provider, Prisma Health. If the sale were to go through, it will take the Capital City down to two major health care providers

Lexington Medical Center sued the competing hospitals and DHEC over the purchase process, alleging state regulators did not give it a proper review. The case is awaiting a hearing before the S.C. Court of Appeals after Administrative Law Court Judge Ralph King Anderson called into question whether the buyout qualifies for antitrust protections.

If allowed to open in Richland County, Lexington Medical's northeast facility will have three operating rooms, two of which will take the place of operating rooms at the provider's urology center and one of which will take the place of its Irmo surgical center.

Lexington Medical CEO Tod Augsburger said the new building adds convenience so patients won't have to travel for surgery.

In 2018, Lexington Medical doctors performed surgeries on 1,997 patients living in the five Richland County zip codes immediately surrounding the facility. Providence's two hospitals, by comparison, performed 3,223 outpatient surgeries on patients from that same area.

Richland County residents also account for 3,905, about 20 percent, of MRI recipients at Lexington Medical facilities. Providence Northeast gave 969 MRIs in 2019, about 19 percent of the hospital's operating capacity.

When fully operational, the five-story Lexington Medical northeast building will house offices employing more than 300 health care workers, Lott Moore said. There are 80 people working there now.