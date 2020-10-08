Lexington County bakery fined $14,000 by DHEC over ammonia releases into atmosphere

COLUMBIA — A commercial bakery in Lexington County has been fined $14,000 by state regulators for two unlawful releases of ammonia into the air.

An inspection after the releases in August 2018 found that the bakery, operated by Aryzta, had problems with equipment and employee training that needed to be addressed, according the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The problems included a faulty valve that needed replacement and a failure to give new employees adequate training for work in certain areas of the bakery.

The plant has replaced faulty equipment to prevent more ammonia releases, according to the DHEC report.

Efforts to reach Aryzta were unsuccessful.

The Aryzta bakery near Columbia Metropolitan Airport is part of a Swiss-headquartered company that mostly produces baked goods for other companies but also makes retail goods under such brands as Otis Spunkmeyer.

Aryzta has 19 bakeries in North America, with the Lexington County plant as its only bakery in the Southeast.