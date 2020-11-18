Juul e-cigarette plant in West Columbia closes. And, surprisingly, politicians are pleased.

WEST COLUMBIA — Juul has shuttered its Lexington County assembly plant as the $125 million deal that arrived with much fanfare has received pushback from some of the same politicians who lauded the electronic cigarette maker's arrival.

“There has been rapid change in the landscape of the vapor category and these operations are no longer viable," the company said in a statement to The Post and Courier on Wednesday. “Earlier this summer, we unfortunately had to begin reductions to our manufacturing team."

Juul's arrival in South Carolina came just soon before the Trump Administration announced plans for a federal ban on most flavored e-cigarettes, and the company has not been able to recover.

The company, which touted its product to help adult smokers wean themselves off nicotine, has been dogged by lawsuits surrounding health problems and underage vaping. The company's valuation has fallen to a quarter of what it was two years ago, prompting it to scrap its newest manufacturing endeavor in the United States shortly after it got started.

Employees in Lexington County were offered severance packages, the company said. The closure also affected Flex, an international electronics manufacturer that was a subcontractor to the vaping company with a West Columbia site next to the Juul plant near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. Before the Juul deal, Flex had about 230 full-time employees producing products for other industries.

"My view is Juul is what we don't need," Congressman Joe Wilson, R-S.C., a Republican whose district covers Lexington County, said during a debate at the end of October.

S.C. Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, said she was told by a Juul lobbyist that the Midlands factory only operated for about three months and has been closed for the coronavirus pandemic. The assembly plant never got close to its goal of employing it promised 500 workers.

When the plant was announced, the hundreds of jobs got most of the attention, Shealy said. But she changed her mind about the operation after learning more about the health risks of e-cigarettes through work on Senate committees. Health risks cited include high levels of nicotine that make the e-cigarettes addictive and dangerous chemicals from flavorings as well as the potential for chronic lung disease and asthma.

“I would be just as happy if they did not reopen,” Shealy said.

State Rep. Micah Caskey, R-West Columbia, said he never was excited about the prospect of the plant and the product it makes. Americans have a right to make poor health decisions if they want, he noted.

Juul and Flex received 30-year tax abatements from Lexington County for improvements to the existing building on Metropolitan Drive that once was warehouse and office space for the now-failed SCANA Corp. nuclear project in Fairfield County.

There were also tax incentives called "special source revenue credits" for both companies, which would have saved Juul nearly $1.3 million over five years in exchange for its 500 jobs and $125 million in machinery and equipment investments.

And S.C. Commerce Department approved a $500,000 grant to assist Flex with the cost of building improvements for the Juul project as well as giving tax credits for jobs created. While the tax credits have benchmarks that must be met, it is unclear whether the grant money will be recovered.

While many South Carolina politicians, including Gov. Henry McMaster, pride themselves on being pro-business, it's not the first time top politicians have come to regret a deal, former state Commerce Department head Joe Taylor said.

"There have been other projects that did not have such a feel good feeling later on in the process," he said, giving as an example, tire recycling plants that received push back after the fact.

One Midlands school district, Lexington One, in October joined a nationwide class-action suit against Juul. The district alleges that it has had disciplinary issues because of Juul use and that the company knowingly marketed its product in ways that would be attractive to teens.

Earlier this year, South Carolina joined 39 other states in a probe of Juul’s marketing practices. The investigation is focused on whether the sales and marketing practices of the San Francisco-based company were responsible for a massive increase in use of vaping products by teens.

"Anything that's associated with smoking has a negative connotation today," Taylor said. "Those are the kind of deals you have to really think through. You have to be really careful when you're incentivizing."

The Trump Administration rolled out its limited ban at the beginning of the year. Already there are loopholes in the policy, which only affects products that require refillable cartridges, because it still allows dessert and fruit flavors to continue to be sold in disposable, non-refillable e-cigarettes.

San Francisco-based Juul Labs Inc. had already voluntarily took all but its menthol and tobacco flavors off shelves last fall. As a result, the company was forced to cut its valuation at the end of last month to about $10 billion, according to Reuters. The once hot e-cigarette company was valued at $38 billion in December 2018.