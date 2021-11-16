Holiday pop-up comes to Main Street, with Prohibition bar-restaurant to follow

COLUMBIA — The Main Street Public House is becoming a festive holiday spot, then will take on a new name and theme for 2022.

With new owners, the location will become Miracle on Main, a festive bar celebrating the holiday season, with an opening planned for Nov. 22.

The cocktail menu will feature special drinks include a cranberry cocktail called the Christmaspolitan and a Jingle Bell Nog featuring cognac and cream sherry.

A food menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, pizzas and poutine, the rich Canadian style of French fries.

Themed pop-up bars with a limited run have been a hit in bars around the country in recent years, with a Christmas or Hanukkah theme being a favorite to bring more customers in during the slow holiday period.

After Dec. 31, the location at 1156 Main St. will take down the tinsel and become an offshoot of Charleston's Prohibition restaurant and bar under the same ownership.

The Charleston location of Prohibition, at 536 King St., features a decor that is a throwback to the 1920s.

It emphasizes customized takes on cocktails and its long list of available whiskeys.

"Bringing the Prohibition concept to Columbia has been a goal of ours for many years and we are grateful for this opportunity," James Walsh, co-owner of Prohibition, said in a statement.