Historic doctor's office sells for $600,000 on Lexington's Main Street

LEXINGTON — Investors have purchased a 3½-acre parcel that includes a 100-year-old home that was used as doctor's office on Lexington's Main Street.

James Kirkland, who heads the group of investors that paid $600,000 for the property that sits near the intersection of two of Lexington's main commercial strips, declined to disclose the group's plans for the property at this time.

Property along Main Street has become a hot commodity. The building housing Alodia's Cucina Italiana at 101 W. Main St. recently sold for $2.4 million.

"Main Street Lexington is becoming desirable," said NAI Columbia’s John Gregory, the commercial real estate agent who represented the seller. "The city has invested a lot with a park, the Icehouse Amphitheater and traffic improvements."

Over the past five years, the area gained new restaurants including O'Hara's Public House Irish pub, Keg Cowboys and Bodhi Thai. Shops have lined the street including Turntable City record store that opened in 2017, The Auburn Mermaid Boutique and the decade-old Craig Reagin Clothiers. More recent additions include Craft Axe Throwing and Bubba's Biscuit.

"We very much believe in the development of that area," Kirkland said, and he's seeking other property to purchase.

Kirkland, who now lives in Portland but grew up in South Carolina and has a vacation home on Lake Murray, calls the swelling population of the once small town "the right kind of growth."

Largely driven by the popularity of its schools, Lexington County's population grew by 1.5 percent in 2019, faster than the state's growth rate of 1.3 percent and the .4 percent growth next door in Richland County, according to the latest Census Bureau numbers. An estimated 298,750 people now live in the county. The town of Lexington's population has risen by 24 percent to more than 22,000 in the past decade.

And the recently historic home at 401 W. Main St. sits right in the middle of it.

"Look at the amount of traffic on 378," Kirkland said.

The building could potentially qualify for historic and abandoned building tax credits, Gregory said, and represents a rare development opportunity with road frontage.

"It was a difficult decision to let go of the old office, along with the surrounding property at 401 W. Main Street in Lexington, where our father, Dr. James C. Steele, practiced medicine for so many years,” said seller Tracy Steele. “We're thankful to John Gregory and his team at NAI for finding someone who appreciated the site not just for its development potential, but also for the historical and sentimental value of the over 100-year-old home."