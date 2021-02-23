Gamecock Bi-Lo reopens as Food Lion after chain puts more SC stores in its cart

COLUMBIA — Food Lion is ready to open three new stores in the Midlands, after it acted last year to buy 62 store locations in the Carolinas and Georgia and is working to incorporate them.

Now the company is in the midst of bringing 38 of those former stores from Bi-Lo and Harveys into its fold in South Carolina, with three stores across the Midlands reopening this week under the new banner.

The former "Gamecock Bi-Lo" at 4464 Devine St. reopened as a Food Lion on Feb. 24, as will stores in Winnsboro and Saluda.

Food Lion is working hard to integrate the 38 additional stores into its network by the end of April, Ham said. Food Lion saw a chance in the Bi-Lo sale of its locations to serve neighborhoods across the state where it was not already located, company president Meg Ham told The Post and Courier.

"It looked like a great opportunity," she said.

In making the purchases, Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion believes it can succeed by sticking to its core values in a crowded market while competing with everybody from Walmart to Whole Foods Market, Ham said.

Food Lion's goal is to compete with the competition on price while having store locations "right in the neighborhood" that are friendly and accessible in size, Ham said.

Ham noted that competition forces improvement. "That is not really a new place for us," she said of competition.

Changing over a former location of another grocer takes some work. Store fixtures and signage have to be changed, Food Lion's information technology has to be installed and employees need to be trained in how Food Lion does things, Ham said.

Food Lion continues to open former Bi-Lo locations in the Midlands under the its banner, a process it aims to complete by April.

Two locations in Cayce, at 300 Knox Abbott Drive and 2453 Charleston Highway, have reopened as Food Lions in recent weeks.

Bi-Lo is being phased out as a grocery brand by Southeast Grocers, its parent company.

Other stores, such as on St. Andrews Road in Columbia and on Wedgefield Road in Sumter, have not reopened under the new banner yet.

Food Lion will continue to keep its eyes open for opportunities to keep growing in South Carolina, but right now it is focused on the major project of adding the 62 stores in the Carolinas to its more than 1,000 locations, Ham said.

Wells Fargo branch closing

Wells Fargo has informed customers in Columbia that its branch and the junction of Rosewood Drive and Garners Ferry Road will be closing permanently on May 19.

The bank location had been closed temporarily because of coronavirus safety protocols.

It's the second branch closing in downtown Columbia in recent months for the bank, which this week is closing its location in Five Points at 705 Saluda Ave. The ATM location in Five Points is to remain in operation.

Wells Fargo has been looking to cut back on its number of walk-in locations, citing the increased use of online banking by customers.

Michael's Jewelry to close

Michael's Jewelry, which has served Columbia and Forest Acres for decades, is closing its only store in Trenholm Plaza.

Longtime owner Ron Koenig is conducting a 50 percent off sale before he retires. Koenig opened the store with a partner in Five Points in 1976, but it has been located in Forest Acres in recent years.

The closing will make another space available in Trenholm Plaza's suite of high-end clothing and accessories locations.

qThe plaza still has not announced a new tenant for the former Stein Mart space, and the J. Crew location there also is available.

Cod Tail lands in Columbia

Cod Tail, a restaurant featuring seafood, fried chicken and chicken wings, will open its first Columbia location on Decker Boulevard in a building the formerly housed a Rush's fast food restaurant.

Renovation of the site is underway, but no opening date has been announced.

Cod Tail currently operates restaurants in Charleston and Greenwood.

Ale, coffee and burritos

More growth is on the way in West Columbia, Cayce and Forest Acres, as David Clarey of Free Times has been reporting. Savage Craft Ale Works near State Street held an opening Jan. 30 and is serving a few of its own beers, even as work continues there. Meanwhile, Piecewise Coffee House also has room to grow, having almost doubled its space.

In Forest Acres, the former chef at Cantina 76 is bringing his own take on as-you-like-it Mexican food to Forest Drive at Boca Grande Burrito.

Have any Midlands business news to share in the column? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.