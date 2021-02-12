Former logistics CEO reboots Lexington County business in response to COVID-19

COLUMBIA — Doyle McBride sold his company for millions 15 years ago. Now he’s back in the logistics business, spurred by demand driven by the coronavirus outbreak and an urge to help.

McBride launched Lexington County-based DEM Logistics at the end of May, delivering masks, gowns and chemical cleaners to protect from the spread of COVID-19. Since then, the company has grown to nearly $6 million in sales and a staff of seven.

McBride said this latest startup is similar to what he experienced when he formed IAP Worldwide in the 1990s, a government contracting company he took from the ground floor to $250 million in annual sales over 20 years.

He would hand over the reins to New York private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management in 2004 but remain in leadership until 2011. By then, the company had acquired several others and was up to $1.5 billion in annual revenue.

While DEM may not reach the heights achieved at IAP, McBride sees a future as a regional operator in the growing sector of logistics management.

McBride’s life is a winding one, taking the son of textile mill workers to places he never would have imagined while growing up in Ninety Six, some 70 miles west of Columbia.

McBride had been attending the University of South Carolina, was short on money and decided to take a part time job. But he also let his credit hours drop below the 15-hour threshold that provided draft protection for the Vietnam War.

“Three weeks later — though it seemed like the next day to me — I get my draft notice,” he said.

It was basic training at Columbia's Fort Jackson then off to Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland to learn to fly.

“I was so devastated; I thought it was the end of the world,” McBride said.

He became a door gunner and helicopter crew chief during the war. While the understated McBride said the war in Vietnam was “not pleasant for anyone ... getting drafted led to where I am today.”

Following short stints on bases in Savannah, and Hawaii, after the war, McBride found himself as a young husband with a newborn daughter and no applicable skills.

“There was not a lot of demand for former helicopter crew chiefs,” he said.

So McBride enrolled in officer training at Fort Benning in Georgia to become a logistics officer beginning a 20-year career.

“Sometimes timing is everything and there’s a lot to be said for that,” McBride said.

Fast forward to March 1990 and The Gulf War had come along at a time when the military was outsourcing logistics work to private industry. McBride started IAP in Irmo, where he lived after the service.

“I thought perhaps that’s a great opportunity to apply the skills I’d learned,” McBride said.

He had recently returned from the Middle East — visiting Yemen, Iraq and Saudi Arabia — where he had built contacts and he understood military requirements and sense of urgency.

“They don’t want it tomorrow; they wanted it at noon yesterday,” McBride said, so he found himself a small business owner chartering a Boeing 747 jet to deliver 3,000 high-power trailer-mounted lights.

He would find himself in Kuwait the day after it was liberated from Iraqi control. The Kuwaiti’s had a mess to clean up, so IAP contracted to conduct high-pressure cleaning of the airport, government buildings and then oil field pumping stations.

As IAP grew, McBride’s firm won contracts for worldwide power generation, airlifting generators held in shipping containers to power military outposts stretching from Somalia to Afghanistan.

“We got to be extremely efficient at knowing how to move goods in and out of that part of the world,” McBride said.

That skill would transfer well when they started taking on work providing disaster relief for Hurricanes Georges in 1998 and Katrina in 2005.

It was around this time McBride connected with a pair of Chinese nationals recently graduated from colleges in the United States, among them Minyi Du. Du, a Shanghai native, was charismatic and driven and led IAP into the clothing sector, supplying major retailers with Chinese made goods.

McBride and Du had parted ways with the sale of IAP, but when the coronavirus struck its blow in March 2020, Du called up her former boss.

"Do you do anything with PPE?" she asked.

The answer was no, McBride, a retiree, spent most of his time on the golf course.

“Did you think about it?” she prodded.

In fact, he had.

McBride's brother and nephews are dentists and were no longer able to get the gowns and masks they needed for their practice as stockpiles were depleted around the world.

"People need help, this is terrible," McBride thought. "You've got health care workers reusing disposable gowns. Good gracious, that’s dangerous."

He decided to help, calling on the contacts he and Du made in China nearly two decades earlier to meet the needs of American providers. DEM started with dental practices, then health clinics and now they're seeking to aid hospitals.

They have warehouse space in Atlanta, connecting them to air and ocean freight, which logistics consultant Evan Armstrong, of Milwaukee-based Armstrong & Associates, said sets them up for a piece of a $47.2 billion a year industry that has been growing at a rate of 8 percent annually.

While the third-party logistics market is a competitive one, it helps to have a niche, like the one DEM has found, Armstrong said. And behind, e-commerce, health care is the fastest growing area of the business.

"It's a fairly specific segment but one that's grown," Armstrong said.

"This is not going away for a long time," McBride predicts. "The PPE business has always been there. This (virus) has just brought demand to a massive amount."