Former Columbia car dealership finally to get new life as expanded tire shop

COLUMBIA — A long-closed auto dealership is getting a new use as a longtime tire center moves to add space.

Nuttall Tire will be moving from its longtime garage at 2405 Millwood Ave. near downtown to take over the former Dick Dyer Toyota dealership space at 3215 Two Notch Road. The move is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Nuttall, now on its third generation of family ownership, has been in operation in Columbia since 1984.

The Dick Dyer dealership further into Northeast Richland a decade ago, building a new, larger dealership off Killian Road. The dealership used part of the site for its body shop for years after the relocation, but that has closed.

The past decade has seen numerous dealerships belonging to Toyota, Ford, Lexus and other move from Two Notch Road. Several new car dealers still have locations along Two Notch, including Dick Dyer Volvo and BMW of Columbia.

Other lots have been converted into used car lots or for other uses, such as the former Pulliam Ford site becoming a large U-Haul facility.

USC adds development chief

Monica Delisa has been named vice president for development at the University of South Carolina, a move approved by the Board of Trustees on Friday.

Development oversees fundraising for the university, and will oversee a new capital campaign for USC when she arrives in January.

Previously, Delisa held a similar position at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Ga.

"Monica has demonstrated an extensive track record of success and will be a great champion for advancing the university’s strategic priorities through her leadership of our Development team," USC President Bob Caslen said in a statement.

Manufacturer to Fairfield County

Oldcastle APG, a company that makes masonry, decking and other supplies for use in landscaping projects, will open a facility in Ridgeway that will employ about 100, the S.C. Department of Commerce said.

The company will invest about $25 million in its Fairfield County operation, building its fifth U.S. plant. The Fairfield facility, taking part of a "spec" building built by Fairfield County, will produce bricks and pavers for the company's Belgard line of landscaping products.

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

"Oldcastle's decision to locate in Fairfield is testament to our location and our labor force," Fairfield County Council Chairman Neil Robinson.

The Oldcastle facility should be complete by September 2021, according to a Commerce statement.

Lexington Park growing

A new building of almost 200,00 square feet is coming to Lexington County Industrial Park.

Magus Development Partners has launched construction of its sixth building at the park by Magus. It is being built "on spec," meaning that no tenants have been identified yet. It will have 31 docks and two sets of drive-in doors, according to Magus.

The building can be configured to suit the size needs of tenants, according to the company. Colliers International South Carolina is handling the property.

The building is expected to be ready in 2021.

Calhoun Street renovation

The former Russell and Jeffcoat real estate headquarters in Columbia has been acquired and will be renovated.

The building at Calhoun and Assembly streets in the north part of the Main Street District has been acquired by Parma Investments for $1.8 million and will receive major interior and exterior upgrades.

Seed Architecture will oversee the interior and exterior changes to the 1967 building to give it a more modern appearance and set up for offices.

Trinity Partners oversaw the building's acquisition and will handle its leasing as office space.

The Russell and Jeffcoat real estate firm was purchased by Coldwell Banker United in 2016.

Have any Midlands business news to share in the column? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.