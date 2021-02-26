Former bank location in Columbia's Five Points could become site for new apartments

COLUMBIA — The former Wells Fargo bank building in Five Points is up for sale, offering a major redevelopment opportunity that could bring new apartments to the neighborhood.

Colliers International-South Carolina began marketing the building and property at 705 Saluda Ave. with a $4.275 million asking price.

It's a 1.22-acre site featuring 64 parking spaces, which makes it a much larger single parcel than has been available near the heart of Five Points in years. The current two-story building has 7,800 square feet of office space.

Wells Fargo posted signs in November that it would leave the building in February and close its bank branch, while its ATMs would continue to be available.

A new apartment building to replace the current building seems a likely use of the space, said Craig Waites, the Colliers vice president who is leading the site's marketing.

It's a site that would have enough parking for a small apartment structure that would comply with the zoning that caps new construction at five stories or 50 feet, Waites said.

"We are certainly hopeful that it gets a lot of attention," Waites said.

Those in the neighborhood who have been thinking about the site as a project location have been considering loftier ideas, however.

The site could be a great place for a taller structure that includes additional parking spaces, said Steve Cook, the owner of Saluda's restaurant in the district who is chairman of the Five Points Association.

That could be some apartments that would bring more full-time residents into the district or even some office space that would be attractive to tech companies, Cook said.

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Those projects likely would require an exception to the height limits on Five Points construction, but they might be the best use of such a sizable and valuable site, Cook said.

"It is an absolutely great spot to go vertical," Cook said.

Because the site is toward the edge of the neighborhood, a taller building would be less intrusive there than elsewhere, especially if it were set back from Blossom Street toward the railroad overpass, said Richard Burts, a redeveloper of properties who has an office in Five Points.

A new building would be a great chance to both boost the area's parking and to possibly bring a boutique hotel into Five Points, Burts said.

A hotel, tech company offices or business incubator would bring more daytime traffic foot to the area, which would be good for business, Burts said. Either way, the big site is a chance to increase the number of people doing business in Five Points.

More foot traffic would be an incentive for more retailers to come to Five Points, according to Rox Pollard, who oversees retail real estate for Colliers. Bringing more retailers to the neighborhood has been a goal for some who are looking to change the district's profile as a college hangout.

Retailers tend to follow new residential growth rather than go first before housing, Pollard said.

The Five Points Association will be working to bring those involved together in discussions of what the neighborhood wants to see there in the coming weeks, Cook said.

It's clear to Cook that there's one use of the site that would be a tough sell: a new student housing tower.

That likely would not be welcomed either by the current Five Points residents or neighbors, especially as disputes continues over the behavior of college students who visit the area's bars, 11 of which are having to go to court to pursue their liquor license renewals.

Whatever use a developer finds for the site, it should be something that improves Five Points for decades to come, Burts said.