Forest Acres continues to lure new businesses, including at Cardinal Crossing project

COLUMBIA — The commercial corridor of Forest Drive continues to draw new businesses and residents, including the Cardinal Crossing development on the former site of Cardinal Newman School.

The Forest Acres development will welcome the Molto Vino wine bar, which is expected to open in late spring or summer, according to Rox Pollard, director of retail services for Colliers International-South Carolina.

Another incoming tenant for the project is Clean Juice, a juice bar that currently is under construction. Clean Juice will be located just two doors down from the existing Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, creating perhaps the perfect contract of virtuous or indulgent lunch options.

Other recent openings at Cardinal Crossing include Aria nail salon and Go Clear Orthodontics. The adjacent Forest Village shopping center also is adding tenants: the recently announced Boca Grande burrito place and Flour Power Kids Cooking Studio.

Those new leases reflect how Forest Drive seems to stay in steady demand, no matter the economy, Pollard said.

The residential side of Cardinal Crossing also has been in high demand despite the challenges of real estate in 2020.

Almost three-quarters of the residential project, called simply The Cardinal, has been pre-leased, with occupancy for the site already at 60 percent, according to property manager Briana Rehill.

All of the 10 townhomes that were built on site have been leased, and tenants have been moving into the 256 apartments since April, Rehill said.

The residential construction project was lucky not to be slowed greatly by the coronavirus pandemic, Rehill said.

Most of the remaining apartments on site have two-bedrooms plans, with demand having been strong early on for both the three-bedroom and studio apartments, she said.

Remaining studios rent for about $1,100 per month, while available two-bedroom apartments range from $1,900 to about $2,100, depending on floor plans.

Wheeler Hill second phase approved

The Columbia Planning Commission on March 1 approved a revised plan for a second phase of the Wheeler Hill redevelopment after the street plan was changed to address neighbors'concerns.

The five-acre project will build 35 single-family homes in the area adjacent to the University of South Carolina campus, ranging along Pickens Street south of Blossom Street. The development will build two-story homes on lots that range from about 3,500 square feet to about 4,700 square feet.

Neighbors in the area were concerned that too much cut-through traffic would cross the area near the USC campus and successfully sought to have the developer, David Tuttle, block the connection of Phelps Street to Pickens Street.

The item was carried over from the February commission meeting while the design was revised.

Instead Phelps Street will end in a T, with a barrier wall placed between the street end and Pickens. In the revised plans, the street was widened by five feet at the recommendation of city staff to better accommodate larger vehicles such as trash trucks or fire trucks.

The builder also will create sidewalks an an overflow detention pond in the second phase as part of the project.

Apartments coming near North Main

A new multifamily housing project of 288 apartments has been approved by the Columbia Planning Commission for North Main Street not far from Interstate 20.

The project, called Garden Lakes apartments, will build 11 three-story buildings on a loop that offers connection access to North Main and includes almost 600 parking spaces. GDA Development Partners of Mt. Pleasant is building the project.

The site currently is undeveloped land and is under consideration for annexation into the city of Columbia, according to planning documents.

Rosewood Church project adds onto plans

Even more apartments will be created in the latest plans for the renovation of the former Rosewood Church into residences.

The latest plans for the project from Columbia real estate company The Cason Group call for 52 apartments, up from an earlier plan for 35. The latest design for the building includes 38 one-bedroom units and 14 two-bedroom units.

The site plan for the project was approved March 1 by the Columbia Planning Commission. The project also includes a separate two-story building that will feature retail space including a drive-through section.

The project is located at Rosewood Drive and Sloan Street. The project plan notes that the developer has filed with the city for the closure of Sloan Street near the project.

