For those who fix lawn mowers, power saws or electric tools, repairs taking longer

COLUMBIA — Robbie Hilton has seen a lot in almost 50 years in the power equipment business in South Carolina, but the last 18 months have surprised even him.

The coronavirus pandemic means that people have been spending more time at home, so they want to work on their yards and gardens.

That has meant a huge surge in demand for new weed whackers, mowers and chainsaws from his business, Hilton's Power Equipment on Two Notch Road in Columbia.

"We're the busiest we've ever been," Hilton said.

The problem: the supply chain for mechanical parts continues to sputter, forcing his customers to wait for repairs and, in some cases, new equipment.

Pre-pandemic, the wait for repairs usually ran about seven to 10 days, Hilton said. Now, if a part is needed that the shop doesn't have, the average wait to get it is 30 days.

Some customers have waited three months for work because of parts shortages, he said.

The list of backordered items was a half-page long before the pandemic, Hilton said. Now it's nine pages long.

Those with broken equipment struggled to understand before the pandemic why work on their mower or blower would take a week or more, so they really don't understand now why it can take months, Hilton said.

"Customers are so used to getting everything immediately," Hilton said.

Despite the coming of vaccines and loosening of pandemic restrictions, the situation has improved little in 2021 so far.

Just one knob being out of supply can mean that a whole riding lawn mower is unavailable for his staff to sell to customers, he said.

Hilton has seen a lot in the business since he started in 1973 in a former Army building on Two Notch Road. It moved into the current building in 1985.

Consumers used to make up almost all of his business and still are the majority. More professional landscapers are in the business now than in decades past, Hilton said.

He does not sound surprised that people who were no longer traveling during the pandemic started to become more serious about their yards.

"They are bored at home," he said.