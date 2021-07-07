Food options again lead latest growth on Columbia's Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA — Garners Ferry Road, the key corridor into southeast Richland County, continues to draw retail investment, especially restaurants.

The latest plans for the area include Lotus Thai restaurant, which is set to open in mid-July in the Walmart-anchored shopping center at 7500 Garners Ferry, according to a sign on the location's door.

The restaurant will replace another Thai spot, Sawasdee Kitchen, in the same location but under new owners.

Another restaurant in the same shopping area is getting a makeover: the Taco Bell currently is getting interior and exterior work to match other locations of the national chain. The restaurant's drive-through is open while work continues.

Yet another restaurant coming to the corridor is Tasty Wings and Seafood, which is working on renovations to a space at 7338 Garners Ferry, according to a city building permit.

The space being renovated is the other half of the new building where a Dunkin location opened last year.

Tasty Wings and Seafood currently has locations in West Columbia and on Killian Road in Richland Northeast, according to its webpage. The restaurant offers chicken tenders, shrimp and Atlanta-style wings.

Recent zoning hearings have approved even more growth to come into the Garners Ferry corridor, including two more fast-food sites across from the recently renovated Aldi that have not announced their occupants yet.

A Murphy Express convenience store and gas station also was approved in December by the Board of Zoning Appeals for the front of Cedar Terrace Shopping Center, but work has not begun on that project.

Strong residential growth in the Southeast has combined with traffic drivers such as the growing Veterans Administration complex to boost the number of people along the road.

Garners Ferry even has been able to fill in some big-box spaces that were vacant in the past year, which has been a challenge in many retail spaces.

Harbor Freight Tools recently opened in East Pointe Plaza, and Green's opened side-by-side beer and liquor stores in nearby Landmark Square, another retail center with few retail spaces for rent.

In fact, Garners Ferry Road helps the entire Southeast area of Columbia have a high occupancy rate, according to a study from Colliers International commercial real estate.

The year-end study for 2020 found that just 8 percent of retail space in Southeast Columbia was vacant. That's a lower rate than Lexington at 10 percent, and not far from downtown's 6.9 percent.