Food Lion acquires another former Columbia-area Bi-Lo store, this time in Lower Richland

COLUMBIA — Food Lion will take over another former Bi-Lo location in the Midlands, the company announced March 31, this time adding a store in Lower Richland to its acquisitions.

The store at 7830 Garners Ferry Road was not part of the company's purchase of 62 grocery locations in the Carolinas and Georgia from Bi-Lo's parent company in 2020. Many other Bi-Lo locations in the Columbia already have been reopened under the Food Lion banner, including the former "Gamecock Bi-Lo" on Devine Street.

The Lower Richland location had posted an April 4 closing date, the second time a closing had been announced.

The store will have 75 employees and will reopen later in April, Food Lion said. Current Bi-Lo employees are encouraged to apply to work at Food Lion, the company said.

The Garners Ferry corridor is a competitive one for grocers. It’s only one mile from the store site to the major Walmart shopping center on Garners Ferry, with an Aldi location also nearby.

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Food Lion already operates a store a couple of miles further down on Garners Ferry, across from Lower Richland High School.

Food Lion President Meg Ham has emphasized the company's strategy of having stores that are conveniently sized for quick shopping and are close to where consumers live, a strategy that the company apparently decided could include another location on the high-traffic Garners Ferry corridor.

"We’re very excited to add this additional store to our network and look forward to serving more of our neighbors later this spring," said Ham in a statement announcing the deal.

Bi-Lo, a longtime South Carolina grocery brand, is being phased out by its parent company, Southeastern Grocers. This acquisition puts every Bi-Lo location that was operating in the Midlands under new ownership.