Five Points Association announces new leader: 'I believe there is something special brewing'

The Five Points’ neighborhood association announced its new leader on Sept. 13, taking over at a time when the college-business district is in a period of transformation.
Heather McDonald was named the organization’s new executive director in a press release. She steps into the top spot of the organization that supports and advocates for Columbia’s neighborhood known best for its businesses and proximity to the University of South Carolina.
“I have always loved Five Points and the energy it carries,” McDonald said in a press release. “From working in the district while I was in college at the University of South Carolina, it really feels like I’m ‘coming home.’ I believe there is something special brewing in Five Points and I cannot wait to build relationships in this community and work towards the future of this important district.”
The new director will take over day-to-day operations of the association, board and annual events.
“McDonald will work to carry out the (association’s) vision to embrace the historical and cultural significance of the district while also helping to shape its future in a way that benefits the entire community,” the release said.
McDonald comes with experience in various boards around the city, including those at the Columbia Museum of Art, the Columbia Opportunity Resource and The Therapy Place, according to the press release.
Now she is overseeing perhaps the city’s most debated neighborhood through its association, which was founded in 1983. Historically known for its college atmosphere being paired with its mercantile Saluda Street businesses, it is also home to regional festivals like St. Pat’s in Five Points, the Grateful Dead festival Jerryfest and other smaller events as well.
However, Five Points has changed dramatically over the last five years. The neighborhood has come under fire for its collegiate bar nightlife scene and a perceived danger or nuisance around that.
At times, complaints have stirred from the longtime residents over drunken behavior from students and disrupting their homes. However, a push from Sen. Dick Harpootlian, the Columbia police and the university have driven battles over this aspect of the neighborhood and led to some bars shuttering.
In turn, the neighborhood is reshaping its business identity, with new restaurants and businesses arriving. Additionally, some neighborhood bars have been working with law enforcement on stricter rules surrounding drinking and license checks for patrons.
“Five Points is an iconic neighborhood village known throughout the Southeast,” said Steve Cook, president of the Five Points Association board, in a press release.
“McDonald brings the perfect blend of experience and enthusiasm to the position. She knows Columbia and she knows Five Points — but more than that, she shares the vision we have for the future of Five Points and the Five Points Association.”
McDonald effectively succeeds Katy Renfroe, who had been association manager since June 2021 when the board let its prior fulltime staff go amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
(editor's note: a prior version of this article misstated Renfroe's title.)
Cook said that Renfroe was no longer employed by the association, after not being selected for the executive director job. However, he lauded the former manager for their job during her tenure.
"I have nothing bad to say about Katy... I don't want it to seem like she did a bad job," he said.
The association's board went through a "months long" process of interviewing roughly 40 candidates, Cook said. Ultimately, McDonald was selected as the "perfect mix of things."
Prior to this role, she had worked in larger board-led organization and in marketing for a law firm, he said.
"Heather was far and away the candidate that checked all the boxes," Cook said.