Five Points area neighborhoods raise alarm on apartments over student housing concerns

COLUMBIA — Ongoing frets over student housing in residential areas around the Five Points entertainment district has led to a strange contradiction — an association for a historic neighborhood arguing against a historic preservation project within its bounds.
Property developers received initial approval this week for tax credits allowed under a 28-year-old state law that's meant to encourage the restoration of historic properties, known as the Bailey Bill.
Final approval from city council would help offset renovation costs of World War II-era apartments on Saluda Avenue, just south of the popular retail village, that once housed returning GIs.
The city's Design/Development Review Commission denied the Wales Garden Neighborhood Association's request to postpone a decision until February so that the group representing the century-old subdivision may consult its own architectural expert.
The 20-year tax abatement was applied for by the son and daughter-in-law of Kathy Taylor, a real-estate agent who lives in the neighborhood and has a history of renovating area houses and condominiums.
Three residents spoke in favor of the project.
"But in many people's eyes, it's a detriment to the neighborhood," said its association president Frank Adams.
Awarding the buildings a historic designation means they couldn't be torn down in favor of something else, he said.
"By getting historic status, we're stuck with them," Adams said, calling the apartments "old but not remarkable."
At the heart of the issue are concerns about the loud parties and large gatherings that residents say accompany students living in rental properties scattered throughout the area.
"There's a growing realization, with student misbehavior, that we're way out of balance on the student-to-resident ratio," Adams said. "Some are questioning whether we should be subsidizing student housing in residential neighborhoods."
In 2017, the neighborhood was able to squash development of Macado's, a restaurant and bar proposed for the corner of Blossom Street and Saluda Avenue, concerned that its liquor menu would encourage a party atmosphere.
It is also not the first time a local neighborhood has gone after student housing. Residents of the University Hill neighborhood on the other side of Five Points, backing up to the University of South Carolina's eastern edge, continues to fight a large apartment proposed to be built next door to the USC law school. A lawsuit, filed by the neighborhood in July against the developers and the review commission, is ongoing.
Saluda Apartments developer Alison Taylor told the commission the WWII-era property, once it's renovated with high-end interior finishes, a cleaned exterior, fresh landscaping and community gardens, will be advertised to young professionals, families and graduate students — not undergraduates.
"The property is 70 years old and it's never undergone improvements," she said. "We will move forward with the project either way but the (tax credits) will help us do a better job with that."
Her mother-in-law, Kathy Taylor, added, "Without this it will continue to languish with low rental rates affecting property values of the neighborhood."
Robin Waites, executive director of the preservation organization Historic Columbia, also said her group has done a lot of work recently maintaining the capital city's "mid-century modern" architecture. The apartments represent a trend in urban development worthy of preservation, she said.
Waites and city staff said the buildings are part of the "evolution of the neighborhood."
While Wales Garden started in 1917 with strict covenants and restrictions barring multi-family and single-story homes in favor of a grander, high style, the area now contains apartments and bungalows. And the Saluda Apartments, built with a Federal Housing Administration loan, met program guidelines encouraging multi-family living to be interspersed in the more desirable neighborhoods to offer diversity.
Waites said it is unusual to see opposition like this to a proposed Bailey Bill historic preservation project, which encourages redevelopment rather than demolition.