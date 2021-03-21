Fisher House will bring a place to stay for the families of VA patients to Columbia

COLUMBIA — Some families of those being treated at Columbia's Dorn Veterans Affairs Medical Center before long will have a better way to stay close to their loved ones.

A Fisher House building soon will be added to the VA's Garners Ferry Road campus. It will host the traveling families of military members and veterans receiving care.

The concept is similar to the series of Ronald McDonald Houses near children's hospital across the country, including in Columbia. The goal is to make the families feel comfortable, with an environment that is as close to home as possible.

The site plan for the Columbia building is being prepared now, and work on the $6.5 million project is expected to start early this fall.

Construction of the 13,400-square-foot building is expected to take nine to 12 months, according to VA spokesman Bob Hall.

When complete the building will be able to host 32 families in 16 suites.

The building's rooms will be available for free to the families of veterans or active-duty military who need a place to stay. The rules require that space be reserved for those who are traveling 50 miles or more to receive their care, Hall said.

The Fisher House in Charleston has been open since 2018, and in that time almost 2,000 families have stayed there while loved ones received treatment.

Local groups including the The Friends of Fisher House Columbia SC Board are conducting a capital fundraising campaign to defray some of the costs of the project, Hall said.

The Columbia VA provides medical care for veterans from across the Midlands and Upstate of South Carolina, meaning that many veterans travel considerable distances to receive care.

During the 2019 fiscal year, the Columbia VA hosted more than 3,500 in-patient admissions in its 204 total beds.