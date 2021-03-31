First Reliance Bank moving into one of Columbia's prominent Main Street buildings

COLUMBIA — Long known as Bank of America Plaza, the Main Street building that punctuates the downtown Columbia skyline has a new financial headliner.

First Reliance Bank is taking over the ground floor of 1901 Main Street, vacated at the end of 2018 by its former namesake and national banking giant, as the Florence-headquartered lender expands its presence in the capital city.

First Reliance has been making moves in the Carolinas, hiring industry heavyweights and attempting to scoop up market share left behind by recent mergers that have moved several banking headquarters out of the Palmetto State.

This new real estate speaks to that.

With $750 million in assets, the bank is on a trajectory to grow to $1.5 billion or $2 billion over the next several years, said COO Robert Dozier.

"Being in Columbia is a huge part of that," he said, as it's the epicenter of politics and state decision makers.

Dozier points to other financial institutions that made similar moves in the past, like when the recently merged South State Bank came to the capital from Orangeburg or when Ameris Bank went from Moultrie, Ga., to Atlanta.

First Reliance has no plans to move its headquarters out of Florence, but the Columbia location will serve as a full-service satellite campus with about 30 employees with executives, mortgage professionals to operations personnel.

The bank already has been serving the Midlands through its Lexington location the past 17 years, Dozier said.

"We have had a presence now we have a focus," he said.

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

He sees the 1900 block location on Main Street as a "banking beehive."

It can serve the Main Street District, Dozier said, but it will also be the closest bank to the BullStreet District and it will be in an ideal place to serve development of the North Main corridor.

"It is significant that a South Carolina headquartered bank is going in there," said Matt Kennell, president of Main Street's business organization, City Center Partnership. "It's really good to see (a bank) going the other direction, after so many mergers moving out of state, and locating on Main Street."

Kennell also said First Reliance's growth plans mean they won't just be on Main Street now but will be a long term investor in office space and in the city.

AgFirst Farm Credit Bank bought the 17-story building with the glowing red roof in 2012, after the former Arizona-based owners defaulted on their mortgage. Since then, the agricultural lender has made significant investments in the building, Kennell said.

Other tenants of the building, which Colliers International real estate broker Allen Wilkerson said is at 92 percent occupancy, include accounting firm Elliot Davis, a number of law firms, Central Carolina Realtors Association, a United Community Bank loan office and the Midlands office of Sen. Tim Scott.

First Reliance will be starting with its own rehabilitation of the first floor in a month, Dozier said, turning the space into its newest branch, complete with modern features like a video wall of the latest stock prices.

"Maybe one day people will refer to it as the First Reliance building," he said.

Want more Columbia area business news? Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.