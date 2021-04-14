Fights, crimes in Five Points bars highlighted in push to change SC's liquor license law

COLUMBIA — Fights, drunken behavior and auto accidents show that Columbia's Five Points has become the kind of raucous bar district that the state constitution prohibits and shows why the state needs new restrictions on liquor licenses, a state senator said.

Wild and violent bars were such a problem in the 19th century that tighter laws were written into the S.C. constitution, rules that state Sen. Dick Harpootlian maintains have been ignored in recent years, especially in Five Points.

During a presentation at a Senate subcommittee hearing April 14, the Columbia Democrat played video from State Law Enforcement Division agents of a 2020 fight in Taneyhill's Group Therapy and showed social media pictures of a passed-out revelers in a bar bathroom.

Harpootlian's presentation was part of his push to spell out a tight definition for what establishments can hold liquor licenses. His bill would require businesses to get 51 percent of their revenue from sales of food and nonalcoholic drinks to be licensed.

Some in the food and beverage industry are concerned that the 51 percent level will be a challenge for far more establishments than just college town bars.

Harpootlian noted that Group Therapy won a renewal of its liquor license despite objections in 2020 even after staff and law enforcement struggled to break up a large fight.

He made the case that bars were such a problem in post-Civil War South Carolina that the state constitution was worded so that liquor licenses could only be held by restaurants as places that were "primarily and substantially" in the business of serving food.

Many Five Points bars only enforce the 21 and over age-limit law for drinking when law enforcement is present, he said. When officers enter a bar, "underage drinkers go out the back door," he said.

Harpootlian also showed video footage of an auto accident in Five Points in which a pedestrian was struck and killed several years ago. The driver, over the age of 21, had been drinking in a bar before the accident, he said.

He argued that his bill is necessary to spell out the requirement clearly and give the law a tool to cut down on dangerous behavior.

"This has happened because the Legislature has been AWOL," Harpootlian said.

While Harpootlian argued that he is describing a statewide problem, Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, countered that this is really a Five Points issue.

"We don't have this problem in Charleston," Senn said.

In hearing testimony, a USC professor warned that more young people, primarily women and often underage, are being drugged while partying in Five Points.

Shannon Henry, who teaches physical education including self-defense at USC, said that a survey of students reported a sharp increase in such events in Five Points.

Henry said she is concerned about crimes against young women who don't realize that they have had a sedative slipped into their drink.

"My fear is that the wolves will show up," she said.

Numerous speakers, including some against the bill, did not get a chance to be heard before the hearing ended. Another hearing will be held before the bill can advance out of the Judiciary subcommittee, and the measure is unlikely to pass this year, the first of a two-year legislative session.

Currently, 11 Five Points bars are having to go to court to renew their liquor licenses because of public objections.

Six bars in the district have closed for good in recent years, some amid looming legal battles over license. At least three others are closed while appealing their alcohol license renewals.