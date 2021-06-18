"Fed up" Benjamin blasts Finlay for opposing state dollars for Columbia convention center

COLUMBIA — Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is blasting Rep. Kirkman Finlay over the Midlands receiving $9 million for a convention center expansion instead of the full $19 million request.

"I'm fed up with his silliness," Benjamin said.

Finlay, R-Columbia, counters the city's to blame, saying the Democratic mayor and other officials didn't do enough to convince him or other House leaders the money was a good investment. No one, including senators who inserted the $19 million into that chamber's budget plan, made a business case for the project to him, he said.

"It seems to me that they were unwilling to discuss questions that were difficult," Finlay said.

The end result was a budget deal that allocated $9 million toward an expansion of the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

While the Senate approved $19 million in April, the House put just $1 toward the project in the $10.7 billion spending plan it passed earlier this month, allowing for negotiations as the chambers worked toward a final proposal.

The $9 million is what emerged from a joint House-Senate panel that voted unanimously June 17 to send the compromise to their floors next week, when both chambers will vote to send it on to Gov. Henry McMaster.

How the panel arrived at that number is unclear. The vote followed two days of behind-closed-doors negotiations, with no public discussion whatsoever on any of the chambers' spending differences. While Finlay sits on Ways and Means, the House's budget-writing committee, he wasn't on the six-member panel. And Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

So, while the partial funding is near-guaranteed, that leaves the Midlands with a lot of work to do to raise funds for what could be a project costing $60 million or more.

Finlay said no one from the Columbia team worked to win his backing or even to answer his questions about the proposal and should have done a much better job in preparing for the conference committee.

"It's either arrogance or incompetence because they didn't even reach out to me," he said.

Finlay said he never saw a business plan for the convention center proposal, calling that a worrisome shortfall in making a case for the $19 million. "You have to assume it's problematic," Finlay said.

Benjamin accuses Finlay of working against the economic interest of his Columbia constituents and said that it's "patently false" that he was not consulted or did not have his questions answered.

"Every question he asked was answered. He chose to oppose.

"It's just shameful," the mayor said.

Benjamin and backers of the expansion believe the convention center would be a much bigger economic catalyst for the Midlands if it is expanded, allowing it to attract programs that pass it by for larger venues elsewhere.

The mayor points to an economic impact study that indicates $4 billion in long-term net benefits and 1,900 more jobs from the project and associated growth, such as developer Ben Arnold's plans to build up to three hotels and other buildings on adjacent land.

This is far from the first time that Benjamin and Finlay, one a Democrat and one Republican, have clashed. They butted heads for years over spending and other issues when Finlay was a member of Columbia City Council, then Benjamin defeated Finlay to win reelection in 2010.

Other cities' requests fared far better in the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Greenville will get its full $19 million request for the South Carolina Art & Cultural Center, which will combine event space with exhibits in a new downtown facility. That amount was already locked in before negotiations, since both chambers approved that amount in their separate proposals.

The Sumter Opera House is also slated to receive $15 million, after House negotiators agreed to the larger amount in the Senate plan.

It's highly unlikely that McMaster will veto any of those three projects. His own budget proposal, released in January, included $19 million for Greenville and $15 million each to the Columbia and Sumter projects.

Another city getting a chunk of cash in the budget deal is Spartanburg. Negotiators agreed to give $12 million for its downtown project, taking the Senate's larger amount.

Benjamin expressed frustration that Columbia was allocated less than what other cities received for similar projects.

"It is insulting, and it needs to be corrected," Benjamin said.

With the House allocating just a token dollar to the idea in what it passed earlier this month, the city should be glad that the committee allocated $9 million instead of complaining, Finlay said.

Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.