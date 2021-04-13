Fast-growing Lexington County issues temporary moratorium on new subdivisions

LEXINGTON — The Midlands' fastest-growing county has enacted a temporary moratorium on new residential subdivisions in its latest attempt to slow development while determining how to handle the traffic and other issues that come along with its rising population.

Lexington County Council passed the moratorium on new home developments located outside city limits that are larger than 10 lots. It mirrors one passed in late 2019 by the city of Cayce, also located in Lexington County.

The county's moratorium passed by an 8-1 vote on April 13, in an effort to give staff time to complete a new comprehensive plan started in 2020, as well as review density guidelines allowed along its roadways and a number of other zoning ordinances, like those dictating how far buildings must be set back from roadways.

The moratorium is set to last 180 days from the date of its final approval, expected to come at the end of May or beginning of June. But a special rule enacted by the council also made the ordinance effective immediately, meaning it will actually remain in place 210 days or more.

"I understand what we're trying to do but the ripple effect of how this will affect economy really concerns me," Councilwoman Debbie Summers said before voting in favor of the moratorium.

"I do not take this action lightly," Chairman Todd Cullum added. "However, we have to get the house in order here. Things are just running really, really rapidly."

Councilman Glen Conwell was the lone "no" vote.

In 2020, more than 2,200 new lots across Lexington County were granted preliminary approval, nearly half of that coming in August and September alone. That number doesn’t include lots within larger towns.

Homebuilders say a high-performing school district continues to bring more people into the neighborhoods around the county’s northeast corner, and Lake Murray has become a destination for many in the Midlands.

Projections from the Central Midlands Council of Governments predict Lexington County will have an additional 150,000 residents by 2040, bringing the population total to nearly 469,000.

Those new people will be seeking homes and most of those are expected to be single family houses built in unincorporated areas, just outside city and town limits, based on growth patterns, the county reported during public hearings for its new comprehensive plan.

This moratorium follows a 2019 ordinance passed by Lexington County Council that held new developments to no more than four homes per acre, enacted in an effort to curb traffic.

That ordinance started in the largely affluent neighborhoods rising between the city of Lexington and Lake Murray but was later expanded countywide. Multifamily housing projects are exempt.

Homebuilders criticized that 2019 ordinance, saying it would just spread development over a larger area and raise the cost of building.

Homebuilders also spoke out against moratoriums — both Cayce's in 2019 and Lexington County's Tuesday.

"Housing does not exist in a vacuum. A moratorium, any moratorium, interrupts the real estate ecosystem," the Building Industry Association of Central South Carolina said in a letter to the Lexington County council. "Whether you enact a moratorium or just talk about one, you are doing damage to the hard won reputation that Lexington County has gained as a community that is open for business."

Nationwide, 61 percent of new construction occurs in subdivisions, the homebuilders stated.

"In Lexington County, that’s a very large share of housing supply that would be blocked," the organization said. "We are simply not producing enough housing right now to keep housing affordable, and a moratorium will make it impossible for our teachers, nurses, and public safety workers to live in our county."

The median home price around the town of Lexington have already risen roughly 30 percent in the last five years to $200,000, according to market reports by the S.C. Association of Realtors. West Columbia, Cayce and Irmo homes are up about 36 percent and most homes around Lake Murray go for about $650,000.

Statewide median home prices rose by 42 percent in the past five years.

The city of Cayce has since lifted the temporary moratorium it put on large housing developments. Its moratorium was also enacted while it considered plans and passed ordinances for handling its own growth, Mayor Elise Partin said at the time.

The city had no projects in the pipeline that were blocked by that moratorium.

Mount Pleasant, worried about increased traffic and other impacts to quality of life, also implemented a similar moratorium in 2016 amid residential growth that made it the fastest-growing city east of the Mississippi River.

The city eventually implemented impact fees on development and a five-year ration on building permits that started in 2019 that slashed new home construction by a third compared to prior years.

Over the five-year period, development is limited to 2,400 permits for single-family homes or townhomes and 500 multi-family units. All told that's about 600 newly-permitted residences a year — mostly single-family homes — plus an expected 219 more homes exempted as part of existing, long-term development contracts.