Dunkin' opening in east Columbia; Lexington Medical sets date for Northeast expansion

COLUMBIA — Those who live on Columbia's east side and love donuts have yet another option when they are looking for a stop: Dunkin' will open a store at 7338 Garners Ferry Road on Feb. 11.

The first 50 customers at the new store will win a coupon book providing free coffee every week for a year. Those interested in a year's free coffee need to be in line for the drive-thru at 5 a.m. on opening day.

The restaurant includes a special pickup area for online orders and has been designed for energy efficiency, saving 25 percent in power use over a traditional shop location, according to the company.

Dunkin' uses such features as high-efficiency LED lighting and air systems to help reduce energy use in its newer, green-certified restaurants, along with higher standards for waste recycling and water conservation, according to the company.

Those who commute to downtown Columbia from the east have a full set of donut options to pick from.

In addition to the new Dunkin' location, there is a Krispy Kreme at 6614 Garners Ferry Road, Duck Donuts at Cross Hill Market and another Dunkin' location at the corner of Devine and Millwood.

Don't worry, there are several gyms as well.

Lexington Medical close to opening in Northeast

Lexington Medical Center plans a mid-March opening for its new Northeast building at Clemson and Longtown roads in the fast-growing Killian area.

The 225,000-square-foot building will give Lexington Medical a hub for its operations in Northeast Richland, which include 10 physician practices.

The first departments to open in the new building will be urgent care, imaging and physical therapy, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Wilson.

The building also features three operating rooms for outpatient surgeries and space for specialist practices.

Cambria coming soon

Construction has begun on the new Cambria hotel at 1000 Lady St. in Columbia's Vista district.

Cambria is a high-end hotel line affiliated with Choice Hotels. The four-story hotel is slated to offer 144 hotel rooms.

The hotel received a waiver on minimum parking requirements a year ago from the Columbia Board of Zoning Appeals to go forward on the site.

McCrory Construction is leading the building project. The building's lead architect is LS3P of Columbia.

While Cambria is starting to rise from the ground, a Hilton Garden Inn has opened in West Columbia near Lexington Medical Center.

The 122-room hotel formerly was affiliated with Holiday Inn, but now is open as part of the Hilton chain near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Interstate 26.

Kids in the Kitchen

Flour Power, a kids cooking studio featuring classes, will open in Forest Acres later this year.

The studio will open in the Forest Village shopping center on Forest Drive later this spring or summer, according to its Facebook page.

The studio will feature weekly classes for kids and adults, birthday parties and camps.

Andy's Deli soldiers on

With the passing of Andy Shlon, the Five Points restaurant he helmed for decades with a happy "Hello, my friend!" has become the primary responsibility of his son Andy.

“I’m not trying to take his place,” the younger Andy said. “I’m just trying to fill his shoes for the time I’m here.”

Free Times has more on the transition of one of Columbia's iconic places for lunch.

