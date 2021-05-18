Developer trying community outreach after Lexington church objection stalls pub project

COLUMBIA — Developers of a bar and beer garden project in downtown Lexington are hoping that a public outreach event and petition drive can help the project overcome a legal objection from an adjacent church.

The Navy Yard on Main has halted work on its renovation of a former carpet store at 102 W. Main St. in Lexington after the adjacent St. Stephen's Lutheran Church filed an objection Feb. 24 to its liquor license application.

The project's developer said he had been in a dialogue to address the church's concerns, such as noise during services, trash and parking, but to no avail.

The developing company offered to buy a gate to deter unwanted guests in its parking lot and to have staff clean up any trash, said Gavin Smith, a principal with the Navy Yard on Main development company. They also offered to strive to make sure that any loud music such as live bands do not interfere with church events, he said.

In the end, the church decided it needed to file a complaint, noting that in its opinion it has a right to do so because its property is within 300 feet of a building, according to Shannon Burnett, director of community life for the church.

The church wants to work with local businesses including Navy Yard but believed it had to object now or lose that privilege forever, Burnett said.

"In short, this is the reason this law was put into place; to allow a church, school or playground the right to protection."

The developers are hosting a community meeting to discuss their plans at 2 p.m. on May 23 at the building, hoping to answer questions from parishioners and the public.

The project has substantial public support, Smith said, as shown by more than 4,000 petition signatures that the developer has gathered.

The St. Stephen's objection is about making sure that the church has the concessions it wants on such issues as safety and noise for all its activities including its preschool, not just an objection to alcohol consumption, Burnett said.

The Navy Yard on Main had hoped to be open by July 4, Smith said. Now the interior refit has been halted, as the company cannot continue to invest in the space without knowing whether it will be able to open.

Under the liquor licensing process, the S.C. Department of Revenue cannot issue the license if there is an objection from neighbors. Instead the case must be heard in the S.C. Administrative Law Court.

Developing in Lexington County

While Lexington County Council and developers are headed to court over the moratorium on large new housing projects, the county did give approval to two large projects this spring, according to documents from the county's Planning Commission.

A new development of 275 homes off U.S. 1 called Hendrix Farms was approved between Feb. 8 and March 2 by the panel.

Another project that received planning approval was phases 4 to 6 of the Ashton Lakes subdivision in Red Bank, which is approved for 301 homes.

Closing doors

The owners of Tootsies Children's Shoes at 4517 Forest Drive are holding a retirement sale. They expect the store to be open until June and are hoping that a new buyer will keep the business running, according to a Facebook post. ... Wine & Design has closed at the Shoppes at Woodhill on Garners Ferry Road.

