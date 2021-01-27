Curbside beer, wine sales started as pandemic precaution could become permanent in SC

COLUMBIA — Shoppers who have gotten used to picking up some beer or wine with their curbside orders during the pandemic will lose that privilege without a new law.

Right now, consumers pick up beer and wine curbside thanks to an emergency order from Gov. Henry McMaster intended to help with online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic — and retailers and restaurants want to keep that going once the COVID-19 emergency ends.

An S.C. House Judiciary subcommittee on Wednesday heard from backers who want that change made permanent and also from supporters of a separate measure that would allow counties to hold referendums to permit Sunday alcohol sales.

Retailers have more customers now who are using the convenience of curbside delivery and want to cater to their expectations, said Rebecca Leach, director of the S.C. Retailers Association.

"It is simply moving the cash register to the curb," Leach told lawmakers.

The pandemic has served as a pilot program for allowing beer and wine purchases curbside, and consumers like it, she said.

Such sales are legal in more than 30 states, including all of the Southeast except Alabama, which also is debating the idea, Leach said.

Justin Coleman, owner of Monarch Wine Merchants in downtown Charleston, applauds the effort to permanently legalize curbside delivery of beer and wine. Coleman said the option has been a lifeline for his small business.

"We’re all about making people feel as comfortable as possible shopping with us, and curbside pickup has added another layer of comfort for our customers," he told The Post and Courier.

At Wednesday's Statehouse hearing, several speakers advocated that liquor also be eligible for curbside sales at stores that offer it. Curbside liquor sales are not included in the bill.

Consumers who come to a liquor store don't understand why they can buy beer and wine for curbside pickup but not other forms of alcohol, said Lock Reddic, owner of the Green's chain of liquor stores in Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Greenville and Atlanta.

"It causes a lot of confusion, a lot of frustration," Reddic told lawmakers.

The Green's location in Atlanta has been selling all its alcoholic products via curbside since the pandemic began, Reddic said, and it has been popular with shoppers and helpful in reducing traffic inside the store during the pandemic.

Laura Hudson, one of the co-founders of Mothers Against Drunk Driving SC, argued curbside sales deserve added precautions beyond in-store service.

Hudson said that only employees age 21 or older with added training in spotting underage shoppers and those who are inebriated should make such sales.

Under current rules, any shop clerk age 18 or older could complete the sales.

Other restrictions Hudson called for include sales during daylight hours only and no curbside sales of chilled drinks.

The other bill discussed Wednesday would allow counties or cities to launch a binding referendum on allowing Sunday sales of liquor.

Ending the restriction on Sunday sales would end an unnecessary restriction on local businesses, the bill's primary sponsor, House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, told the subcommittee.

"I don't believe a small business owner should be told when to be open," the Columbia Democrat said.

It makes no sense for bars and restaurants to be able to sell drinks on Sundays but sales for home consumption to be illegal, he said: "I don't know what evil we are killing."

Tourists are confused they cannot shop for liquor on Sundays, and his measure would allow counties with major hospitality industries to vote on changing that, he said.

No votes were taken on the bills. A vote could come at the subcommittee's next meeting, said state Rep. Micah Caskey, a West Columbia Republican who leads the House panel reviewing the bills Wednesday.

Hanna Raskin contributed to this report.